Dynamic Trend and Gann Analysis

Dynamic Trend Analysis Panel - Simple Explanation

What This Indicator Does

This is a trading tool for MetaTrader 5 that puts multiple analysis features on your chart to help you make better trading decisions. Think of it as having several indicators combined into one.

Main Features Explained Simply

1. Vertical Reference Line

  • What it is: A red vertical line on your chart
  • Purpose: Marks a starting point for all calculations
  • Options: Can be placed at current time or shifted back 72 bars
  • Special feature: Can automatically anchor exactly 24 hours ago using 1-minute data

2. 24-Hour High and Low Lines

  • What it shows: The highest and lowest price in the last 24 hours
  • How it looks: Two horizontal lines stretching across your chart
  • Why useful: Shows you the daily trading range
  • Includes: Labels telling you the exact prices and recommended timeframes for trading

3. Chart Division Lines

  • What it does: Divides the space between 24h high and low into equal sections
  • Default: Creates 8 levels between high and low
  • Purpose: Helps you see price zones and potential support/resistance areas
  • Customizable: You can choose how many divisions you want

4. Time Grid Lines

  • What it shows: Vertical lines showing time intervals
  • Purpose: Helps you understand how much time has passed since the anchor point
  • Labels show: Hours and minutes from the starting point
  • Useful for: Understanding price movement speed

5. Rolling Window High/Low

  • What it tracks: Highest and lowest prices in recent bars (not fixed 24h)
  • Updates: Changes as new bars form
  • Color coded: Aqua for high, Tomato red for low
  • Purpose: Shows shorter-term support and resistance levels

6. Fibonacci Levels

  • What they are: Mathematical levels where price often reverses or pauses
  • Based on: The rolling window high and low
  • Common levels: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%
  • Visual aid: Shaded zone between 38.2% and 61.8% levels
  • Why useful: Professional traders watch these levels closely

7. Three Colored Zones

  • Zone 1: Upper area (76.4% - 88.2% retracement) - Strong reversal zone
  • Zone 2: Middle area (45% - 55%) - Equilibrium zone
  • Zone 3: Lower area (11.8% - 23.6%) - Another reversal zone
  • Purpose: Quick visual reference for where price is in the range
  • Display: Semi-transparent colored rectangles

8. Arrow Signals

  • Green Up Arrow: Price is strong (above 38.2% Fibonacci)
  • Red Down Arrow: Price is weak (below 61.8% Fibonacci)
  • Blue Circle: Price is sideways (between 38.2% and 61.8%)
  • Positioning: Arrows appear ahead of current price for visibility
  • Extra feature: Separate M10 (10-minute) arrows for bigger picture view

9. Support and Resistance Lines

  • How calculated: Uses square root math formula on previous candle close
  • Shows: Where price might bounce up (support) or down (resistance)
  • Multiple levels: Main SR, plus SR1, SR2, SR3 for different distances
  • Each level: Has a line and label showing the price
  • Special line: Shows where the selected timeframe opened

10. Period Open Lines

  • Day Open: Shows where today started
  • Week Open: Shows where this week started
  • Month Open: Shows where this month started
  • Why important: Price behavior around these levels often indicates strength or weakness
  • Display: Lines extend rightward with labels

The Analysis Panel (Dashboard)

What It Shows

A small table in the corner displaying trends across 8 different timeframes at once:

  • M15 (15 minutes)
  • M20 (20 minutes)
  • M30 (30 minutes)
  • H1 (1 hour)
  • H4 (4 hours)
  • D1 (Daily)
  • W1 (Weekly)
  • MN1 (Monthly)

Four Columns Per Timeframe

Column 1 - Overall Trend

  • Green ▲: Price in upper zone = Bullish
  • Red ▼: Price in lower zone = Bearish
  • Blue ■: Price in middle zone = Neutral

Column 2 - Past Candle

  • Shows if the last completed candle was bullish or bearish
  • Helps confirm trend direction

Column 3 - Current Candle

  • Shows what the forming candle is doing right now
  • Uses special calculation to determine strength

Column 4 - Timeframe Name

  • Simply identifies which timeframe you're looking at

Why This Panel Is Useful

  • See all timeframes at once without switching charts
  • Quickly identify if trends align across timeframes
  • Spot divergences (when timeframes disagree)
  • Make better trading decisions with complete picture

The Control Panel (Buttons)

What It Does

Seven clickable buttons that let you turn features on/off instantly

The Seven Buttons

  1. SR Lines: Toggle support/resistance lines
  2. Three Zones: Toggle colored zone rectangles
  3. Window Fibo: Toggle Fibonacci levels and zone
  4. Window H/L: Toggle rolling high/low lines
  5. 24h H/L: Toggle 24-hour high/low and divisions
  6. Day Open: Toggle daily opening line
  7. Week Open: Toggle weekly opening line

Button Colors

  • Green: Feature is ON
  • Gray: Feature is OFF
  • Text shows: Current state [ON] or [OFF]

Why This Helps

  • Declutter chart when needed
  • Focus on specific features during analysis
  • No need to reload indicator
  • Instant response to clicks

How Everything Works Together

The Flow

  1. Vertical line sets the reference point
  2. Indicator calculates 24h high/low from that point
  3. Creates divisions and zones based on that range
  4. Calculates Fibonacci levels from rolling window
  5. Generates SR levels from recent price close
  6. Places arrows based on price position
  7. Updates trend panel across all timeframes
  8. You control what displays via button panel

Practical Use Cases

For Day Traders:

  • Watch 24h high/low for range boundaries
  • Use arrows for entry signals
  • Check SR lines for targets
  • Monitor M15-H1 trends in panel

For Swing Traders:

  • Focus on day/week open lines
  • Watch H4-D1 trends in panel
  • Use Fibonacci zones for entries
  • Monitor three zones for position

For Scalpers:

  • Use window H/L for tight ranges
  • Watch current candle column
  • Follow arrow signals
  • Use SR lines for quick exits

Key Advantages

All-in-one: Multiple tools in single indicator ✓ Customizable: Toggle features on/off as needed ✓ Multi-timeframe: See 8 timeframes simultaneously ✓ Visual clarity: Color-coded arrows and zones ✓ Performance: Optimized for speed ✓ Interactive: Button controls for easy adjustments ✓ Comprehensive: Covers trends, levels, and signals

Bottom Line

This indicator is like having a professional trading dashboard that shows you:

  • Where price has been (24h high/low)
  • Where price is now (zones and Fibonacci levels)
  • Where price might go (SR lines and targets)
  • What the trend is (across all timeframes)
  • What action to consider (arrow signals)

All controlled through simple buttons and displayed in easy-to-read visual format.


