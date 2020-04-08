Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.3
Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT4
The Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT4 is a hybrid trading tool that merges two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By combining price volatility analysis with momentum tracking, this oscillator helps traders anticipate possible reversal areas while refining entry and exit timing for trades.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator
The table below outlines the key features of this indicator:
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Bollinger Bands – Bands and Channels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator Explained
Within this oscillator, if the RSI curve drops to touch the lower Bollinger Band, it suggests an oversold market and triggers a buy signal. On the other hand, when the RSI curve rises to the upper Bollinger Band, it indicates an overbought condition, prompting the tool to mark a sell signal with a red arrow.
- Buy Example: On a 30-minute Binance Coin (BNB) chart, when the RSI touched the lower band, it signaled overselling. Shortly after, the market reversed, and the indicator confirmed a buy setup with a green arrow.
- Sell Example: On the 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the RSI reached the upper band, showing overbought conditions. At that point, the tool highlighted a sell opportunity as the market shifted downward.
Settings of Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator
Below are the customizable options available in the indicator:
- RSI period: Defines the calculation period for RSI
- RSI price: Selects which price (close, open, etc.) to base RSI on
- BB periods: Number of periods used for Bollinger Bands
- BB deviation: Standard deviation to determine upper and lower bands
- BB shift: Adjusts Bollinger Bands position on the chart
- ALERT: Turn alerts on/off
- EMAIL: Send trade alerts via email
- NOTIFICATION: Push notifications enabled/disabled
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Duration the alert message is shown
- MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Label/title for the alert notification
Conclusion
The Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT4 is a versatile technical tool that combines volatility and momentum analysis. By generating buy signals when RSI touches the lower band and sell signals when it reaches the upper band, this oscillator provides traders with reliable insights across multiple markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities.