- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartIndicatorsTotal
Retourne le nombre d'indicateurs attachés à la fenêtre indiquée du graphique.
int ChartIndicatorsTotal(
Paramètres
chart_id
[in] L'identificateur du graphique. 0 signifie le graphique actuel.
sub_window
[in] Le numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique. 0 signifie la fenêtre principale du graphique.
Valeur de Retour
Le nombre d'indicateurs dans la fenêtre spécifiée du graphique. Pour obtenir plus d'information sur l'erreur, il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().
Note
La fonction est conçue pour trier tous les indicateurs attachés à ce graphique. Il est possible d'obtenir le nombre de fenêtres du graphique stocké dans la propriétéCHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL avec la fonctionChartGetInteger().
Exemple :
Voir aussi
ChartIndicatorAdd(), ChartIndicatorDelete(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()