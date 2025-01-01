//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- récupère et écrit les coordonnées X et Y du point du graphique dans lequel le script a été déposé à l'aide de la souris

int x=ChartXOnDropped();

int y=ChartYOnDropped();

PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d", x, y);

/*

résultat :

Script dropped to coordinates X = 429, Y = 114

*/

}