- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartYOnDropped
Retourne la coordonnée Y du point du graphique sur lequel l'Expert Advisor ou le script a été déposé..
|
int ChartYOnDropped();
Valeur de Retour
La valeur de la coordonnée Y.
Note
L'axe Y est dirigé de haut en bas.
Exemple :
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Voir aussi
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped