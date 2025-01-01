DocumentationSections
Retourne la coordonnée Y du point du graphique sur lequel l'Expert Advisor ou le script a été déposé..

int  ChartYOnDropped();

Valeur de Retour

La valeur de la coordonnée Y.

Note

L'axe Y est dirigé de haut en bas.

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- récupère et écrit les coordonnées X et Y du point du graphique dans lequel le script a été déposé à l'aide de la souris
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   résultat :
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

Voir aussi

