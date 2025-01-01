DocumentationSections
ChartClose

Ferme le graphique indiqué.

bool  ChartClose(
   long  chart_id=0      // identificateur du graphique
   );

Paramètres

chart_id=0

[in] L'identificateur du graphique. 0 signifie le graphique courant.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, false sinon.

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ouvre un nouveau graphique avec le même symbole et la même période que le graphique actuel
   long chart_id=ChartOpen(_Symbol_Period);
   if(chart_id==0)
     {
      Print("ChartOpen() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- écrit dans le journal les paramètres du graphique ouvert
   PrintFormat("A new chart of the %s symbol has been opened with a period of %s and ChartID %I64u",
               _SymbolStringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period), 7), chart_id);
 
//--- attends 2 secondes et ferme le nouveau graphique
   PrintFormat("Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID %I64d ..."chart_id);
   Sleep(3000);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ChartClose(chart_id))
     {
      Print("ChartClose() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- écrit dans le journal un message de fermeture réussie du graphique
   PrintFormat("The chart with ID %I64d was successfully closed"chart_id);
   /*
   résultat :
   A new chart of the GBPUSD symbol has been opened with a period of M1 and ChartID 133346697706632016
   Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID 133346697706632016 ...
   The chart with ID 133346697706632016 was successfully closed
   */
  }