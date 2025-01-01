- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartOpen
Ouvre un nouveau graphique avec le symbole et la période indiqués.
|
long ChartOpen(
Paramètres
symbol
[in] Le symbole du graphique. NULL signifit le symbole du graphique courant (auquel l'expert est attaché).
period
[in] La période du graphique. Peut prendre une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. 0 est la période du graphique courant.
Valeur de Retour
Retourne l'identificateur du graphique si le graphique a été ouvert avec succès. Sinon retourne 0.
Note
Le nombre possible maximum de graphiques simultanément ouverts dans le terminal ne peut pas être supérieur à la valeur CHARTS_MAX.
Exemple :
|
#define CHART_SYMBOL NULL