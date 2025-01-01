#define CHART_SYMBOL NULL

#define CHART_PERIOD PERIOD_CURRENT



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- définit un nouveau symbole et une période

string symbol=CHART_SYMBOL;

if(symbol==NULL)

symbol=Symbol();

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = (CHART_PERIOD==PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period() : CHART_PERIOD);



//--- ouvre un nouveau graphique avec le symbole et la période spécifiés

long chart_id=ChartOpen(symbol, timeframe);

if(chart_id==0)

{

Print("ChartOpen() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- écrit dans le journal les paramètres du graphique ouvert

PrintFormat("A new chart of the %s symbol has been opened with a period of %s and ChartID %I64u",

symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe), 7), chart_id);

/*

résultat :

A new chart of the GBPUSD symbol has been opened with a period of M1 and ChartID 133346697706632016

*/

}