La fonction rend l'identificateur du graphique, suivant de l'indiqué.

long  ChartNext(
   long  chart_id      // identificateur du graphique
   );

Paramètres

chart_id

[in] L'identificateur du graphique. 0 ne signifie pas le graphique courant. 0 signifie "rendre l'identificateur du premier graphique".

La valeur rendue

L'identificateur du graphique. Si la liste des graphiques s'est achevé, la fonction rend -1.

Exemple:

//--- variables pour les identificateurs des graphiques
   long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0,limit=100;
   Print("ChartFirst = ",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID = ",prevChart);
   while(i<limit)// nous avons certainement pas plus de 100 graphiques ouverts
     {
      currChart=ChartNext(prevChart); // nous recevons un nouveau graphique à la base du graphique précédent 
      if(currChart<0) break;          // ont atteint la fin de la liste des graphiques
      Print(i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID = ",currChart);
      prevChart=currChart;// sauvegardons  l'identificateur du graphique courant pour ChartNext()
      i++;// n'oublions pas d'augmenter le compteur
     }