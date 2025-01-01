- ChartApplyTemplate
ChartNext
La fonction rend l'identificateur du graphique, suivant de l'indiqué.
|
long ChartNext(
Paramètres
chart_id
[in] L'identificateur du graphique. 0 ne signifie pas le graphique courant. 0 signifie "rendre l'identificateur du premier graphique".
La valeur rendue
L'identificateur du graphique. Si la liste des graphiques s'est achevé, la fonction rend -1.
Exemple:
|
//--- variables pour les identificateurs des graphiques