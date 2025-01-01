DocumentationSections
ChartID

Retourne l'identificateur du graphique courant.

long  ChartID();

Valeur de Retour

Une valeur de type long.

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- variables pour les identificants du graphique
   long curr_chart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0;
   //--- écrit dans le journal les premières données du graphique
   PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
   
//--- jusqu'à ce que la limite de graphiques ouverts soit atteinte (CHARTS_MAX)
   while(!IsStopped() && i < CHARTS_MAX)
     {
      //--- augmente le compteur de graphiques
      i++;
      //--- obtient l'ID du graphique suivant en fonction du précédent
      curr_chart=ChartNext(curr_chart);
      
      //--- termine la boucle si la fin de la liste des graphiques est atteinte
      if(curr_chart<0)
         break;
         
      //--- écrit dans le journal les données du graphique suivant
      PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
     }
   /*
   résultat :
   Chart[0ID133246248352168440,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[1ID133346697706632015,  symbolUSDJPY
   Chart[2ID133246248352168439,  symbolGBPUSD
   Chart[3ID133346697706632009,  symbolRU000A103661
   Chart[4ID133346697706632010,  symbolAEM4
   Chart[5ID133346697706632011,  symbolAA.SPB
   Chart[6ID133346697706632012,  symbolALLFUTMIX
   Chart[7ID133346697706632013,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[8ID133346697706632014,  symbolSBER
   */
  }