Référence MQL5 Opérations sur le Graphique ChartTimeOnDropped 

ChartTimeOnDropped

Rend la coordonnée temporaire correspondant au point, dans laquelle on jette par la souris l'expert donné ou le script.

datetime  ChartTimeOnDropped();

La valeur rendue

La valeur du type datetime.

Exemple:

   datetime t=ChartTimeOnDropped();
   Print("Script wasdropped on the "+t);

Voir aussi

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped