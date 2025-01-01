//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- récupère le symbole actuel du graphique et affiche la valeur obtenue dans le journal

string chart_symbol = ChartSymbol();

Print("Current chart symbol: ", chart_symbol);



//--- prends l'identifiant du graphique existante (dans cas cas, l'actuel)

long chart_id=ChartID();

chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);

PrintFormat("Chart symbol with ID %I64d: %s", chart_id, chart_symbol);



//--- définit un identifiant de graphique aléatoire lors de la réception d'un symbole

chart_symbol = ChartSymbol(1234567890);

if(chart_symbol=="")

Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");

else

Print("Chart symbol with ID 1234567890: ", chart_symbol);

/*

résultat :

Current chart symbol: GBPUSD

Chart symbol with ID 132966427583395104: GBPUSD

The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist

*/

}