Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCTerminalInfoMemoryPhysical 

MemoryPhysical

Obtiene información sobre la memoria física (en Mb).

int  MemoryPhysical() const 

Valor devuelto

Memoria física (en Mb).

Nota

Para obtener la memoria física se utiliza la función TerminalInfoInteger() (propiedad TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL).