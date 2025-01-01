Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCTerminalInfoMemoryPhysical BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString MemoryPhysical Obtiene información sobre la memoria física (en Mb). int MemoryPhysical() const Valor devuelto Memoria física (en Mb). Nota Para obtener la memoria física se utiliza la función TerminalInfoInteger() (propiedad TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL). CPUCores MemoryTotal