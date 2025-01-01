DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoMemoryPhysical 

MemoryPhysical

Gets the information about the physical memory (in Mb).

int  MemoryPhysical() const 

Return Value

Physical memory (in Mb).

Note

The physical memory is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL property).