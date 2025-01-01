MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoMemoryPhysical BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString MemoryPhysical Gets the information about the physical memory (in Mb). int MemoryPhysical() const Return Value Physical memory (in Mb). Note The physical memory is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL property). CPUCores MemoryTotal