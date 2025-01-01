文档部分
MemoryPhysical

获取有关物理内存的信息 (以兆字节为单位)。

int  MemoryPhysical() const 

返回值

物理内存 (以兆字节为单位)。

注释

为获取物理内存, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL 属性)。