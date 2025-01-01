DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Aufgabepreis der Pending-Order.

double  PriceStopLimit() const

Rückgabewert

Der Aufgabepreis der Pending-Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.