MQL5参考标准程序库交易类COrderInfoPriceStopLimit 

PriceStopLimit

获取设置限价单的距离差价。

double  PriceStopLimit() const

返回值

限价单的距离差价。

注释

订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。