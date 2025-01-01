DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il prezzo di un ordine pendente.

double  PriceStopLimit() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo di impostazione di un ordine pendente.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).