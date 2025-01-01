DocumentaçãoSeções
PriceStopLimit

Obtém o preço configurado da ordem tipo "limit".

double  PriceStopLimit() const

Valor de retorno

Preço configurado da ordem tipo "limit".

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).