PriceStopLimit

逆指値注文の設定価格を取得します。

double  PriceStopLimit() const

戻り値

逆指値注文の設定価格

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。