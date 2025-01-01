DocumentaçãoSeções
CheckState

Verifica os parâmetros atuais comparando com os parâmetros salvos.

bool  CheckState()

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - se os parâmetros de ordem mudaram desde a última chamada pelo método StoreState(), caso contrário - falso.