DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoCheckState 

CheckState

Vergleicht die aktuellen Einstellungen mit gespeicherten.

bool  CheckState()

Rückgabewert

Gibt true zurück, wenn die Parameter der Order seit dem letzten Aufruf der Methode StoreState() geändert haben, andernfalls false.