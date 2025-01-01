MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoCheckState
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
CheckState
저장된 매개변수와 비교하여 현재 매개변수를 확인하기.
|
bool CheckState()
값 반환
true - StoreState() 메서드의 마지막 호출 이후 주문 매개변수가 변경된 경우, 그렇지 않으면 false.