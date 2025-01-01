문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoCheckState 

CheckState

저장된 매개변수와 비교하여 현재 매개변수를 확인하기.

bool  CheckState()

값 반환

true - StoreState() 메서드의 마지막 호출 이후 주문 매개변수가 변경된 경우, 그렇지 않으면 false.