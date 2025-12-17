Automatización de estrategias de trading en MQL5 (Parte 10): Desarrollo de la estrategia Trend Flat Momentum

Introducción

En el artículo anterior (Parte 9), desarrollamos un Asesor Experto para automatizar la estrategia de ruptura asiática utilizando niveles clave de sesión y gestión dinámica del riesgo en MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). Ahora, en la Parte 10, centramos nuestra atención en la estrategia de impulso de tendencia plana (Trend Flat Momentum Strategy), un método que combina un cruce de dos medias móviles con filtros de impulso como el Índice de fuerza relativa (Relative Strength Index, RSI) y el Índice de canal de materias primas (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) para captar con precisión los movimientos de tendencia. Estructuraremos el artículo en torno a los siguientes temas:

Al final, tendremos un Asesor Experto totalmente funcional que automatiza la estrategia Trend Flat Momentum. ¡Vamos a ello!





Plan estratégico

La estrategia Trend Flat Momentum está diseñada para capturar las tendencias del mercado combinando un sencillo sistema de cruce de medias móviles con un sólido filtrado del impulso. La idea central es generar señales de compra cuando una media móvil rápida cruza por encima de una media móvil más lenta, lo que sugiere una tendencia alcista, al tiempo que se confirma la señal con indicadores de impulso, que son un RSI y dos valores diferentes de CCI. Por el contrario, se señala una operación corta cuando la media móvil lenta supera a la media móvil rápida y los indicadores de impulso confirman condiciones bajistas. Los ajustes del indicador son:

Índice del canal de materias primas (CCI) (36 períodos, cierre)

Índice del canal de materias primas (CCI) (55 períodos, cierre)

Índice de fuerza relativa lento (RSI) (27 períodos, cierre)

Media móvil rápida (11 periodos, suavizado, precio medio)

Media móvil lenta (25 períodos, suavizada, precio medio)

En cuanto a la estrategia de salida, colocaremos el stop loss en el mínimo anterior para una operación larga y en el máximo anterior para una operación corta. La toma de ganancias se realizará a un nivel predeterminado, a 300 puntos del precio de entrada. Este enfoque multifacético ayudará a filtrar las señales falsas y tiene como objetivo mejorar la calidad de las entradas comerciales, garantizando que la dirección de la tendencia y el impulso estén alineados. En resumen, la siguiente visualización muestra el plan estratégico simplificado.





Implementación en MQL5

Para crear el programa en MQL5, abra el MetaEditor, vaya al Navegador, localice la carpeta Indicadores, haga clic en la pestaña «Nuevo» y siga las instrucciones para crear el archivo. Una vez creado, en el entorno de programación, tendremos que declarar algunas variables globales que utilizaremos a lo largo del programa.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Trend Flat Momentum Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int InpCCI36Period = 36 ; input int InpCCI55Period = 55 ; input int InpRSIPeriod = 27 ; input int InpMAFastPeriod = 11 ; input int InpMASlowPeriod = 25 ; input double InpRSIThreshold = 58.0 ; input int InpTakeProfitPoints = 300 ; input double InpLotSize = 0.1 ; input int PivotLeft = 2 ; input int PivotRight = 2 ; int handleCCI36; int handleCCI55; int handleRSI; int handleMA11; int handleMA25; double ma11_buffer[]; double ma25_buffer[]; double rsi_buffer[]; double cci36_buffer[]; double cci55_buffer[]; datetime lastBarTime = 0 ;

Comenzamos incluyendo el archivo «Trade\Trade.mqh» utilizando #include para acceder a las funciones de negociación integradas y crear «obj_Trade», una instancia de la clase «CTrade», para ejecutar órdenes de compra y venta. Definimos los parámetros clave input para la configuración de la estrategia, incluyendo «InpCCI36Period» e «InpCCI55Period» para los indicadores «CCI», «InpRSIPeriod» para «RSI» e «InpMAFastPeriod» e «InpMASlowPeriod» para dos medias móviles. «InpRSIThreshold» establece una condición para el filtrado de operaciones, mientras que «InpTakeProfitPoints» determina el nivel fijo de take profit y «InpLotSize» controla el tamaño de la posición.

Para mejorar la ejecución de las operaciones, introducimos «PivotLeft» y «PivotRight», que definen el número de barras utilizadas para detectar máximos y mínimos oscilantes para la colocación de stop-loss. Los manejadores de indicadores globales, como «handleCCI36», «handleCCI55», «handleRSI», «handleMA11» y «handleMA25», nos permiten recuperar los valores de los indicadores de manera eficiente. Las matrices dinámicas almacenan estos valores en «ma11_buffer», «ma25_buffer», «rsi_buffer», «cci36_buffer» y «cci55_buffer», lo que garantiza un procesamiento fluido de los datos. Por último, «lastBarTime» realiza un seguimiento de la última barra procesada para evitar múltiples operaciones en la misma vela, lo que garantiza una ejecución precisa de las operaciones. A continuación, podemos inicializar los indicadores en el controlador de eventos OnInit.

int OnInit () { handleCCI36 = iCCI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpCCI36Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleCCI36 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating CCI36 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleCCI55 = iCCI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpCCI55Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleCCI55 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating CCI55 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleRSI = iRSI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpRSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleRSI == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating RSI handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleMA11 = iMA ( _Symbol , _Period , InpMAFastPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); if (handleMA11 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating MA11 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleMA25 = iMA ( _Symbol , _Period , InpMASlowPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); if (handleMA25 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating MA25 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArraySetAsSeries (ma11_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma25_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci36_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci55_buffer, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En el controlador de eventos OnInit, inicializamos el Asesor Experto creando y validando los identificadores de los indicadores. Utilizamos la función iCCI para crear manejadores CCI con períodos «InpCCI36Period» e «InpCCI55Period», la función iRSI para el identificador RSI y la función iMA para los identificadores rápidos y lentos SMMA con los períodos «InpMAFastPeriod» e «InpMASlowPeriod». Si algún identificador no es válido (INVALID_HANDLE), imprimimos un error y devolvemos un fallo (INIT_FAILED). Por último, utilizamos la función ArraySetAsSeries para dar formato a los búferes como series temporales y devolver un resultado satisfactorio tras una inicialización correcta. Para ahorrar recursos, debemos liberar los identificadores creados cuando se elimina el programa, tal y como se indica a continuación.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (handleCCI36 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleCCI36); } if (handleCCI55 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleCCI55); } if (handleRSI != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleRSI); } if (handleMA11 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleMA11); } if (handleMA25 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleMA25); } }

Aquí, gestionamos la desinicialización del Asesor Experto liberando los recursos del indicador en OnDeinit. Comprobamos si cada indicador «CCI36», «CCI55», «RSI», MA rápida y MA lenta, son válidos. Si es así, utilizamos la función IndicatorRelease para liberar los recursos asignados, lo que garantiza una gestión eficiente de la memoria. Ahora podemos pasar al controlador de eventos OnTick, donde se llevará a cabo todo el procesamiento de datos y la toma de decisiones.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; OnNewBar(); } }

Aquí utilizamos el controlador de eventos OnTick para supervisar las actualizaciones de precios y detectar nuevas barras. Recuperamos la hora de la barra actual utilizando la función iTime y la comparamos con el valor almacenado «lastBarTime». Si se detecta una nueva barra, actualizamos «lastBarTime» para asegurarnos de que solo operamos una vez por barra, y llamamos a la función «OnNewBar» para procesar los datos de la nueva barra. Esta es la función en la que gestionamos toda la generación de señales y es la siguiente.

void OnNewBar() { ArrayResize (ma11_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (ma25_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (rsi_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (cci36_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (cci55_buffer, 2 ); if ( CopyBuffer (handleMA11, 0 , 1 , 2 , ma11_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleMA25, 0 , 1 , 2 , ma25_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleRSI, 0 , 1 , 2 , rsi_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleCCI36, 0 , 1 , 2 , cci36_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleCCI55, 0 , 1 , 2 , cci55_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } double ma11_current = ma11_buffer[ 0 ]; double ma11_previous = ma11_buffer[ 1 ]; double ma25_current = ma25_buffer[ 0 ]; double ma25_previous = ma25_buffer[ 1 ]; double rsi_current = rsi_buffer[ 0 ]; double cci36_current = cci36_buffer[ 0 ]; double cci55_current = cci55_buffer[ 0 ]; }

En la función vacía «OnNewBar» que creamos, primero nos aseguramos de que las matrices dinámicas que contienen los valores de los indicadores se redimensionen utilizando la función ArrayResize para almacenar las dos últimas barras cerradas. A continuación, recuperamos los valores de los indicadores utilizando la función CopyBuffer para la media móvil rápida, la media móvil lenta, el RSI y los dos indicadores CCI. Si alguna de estas operaciones falla, la función se cierra para evitar errores. Una vez copiados correctamente los valores, los asignamos a variables para facilitar su consulta, distinguiendo entre la última barra cerrada y la barra anterior a ella. Esta configuración garantiza que siempre dispongamos de los datos de mercado más recientes para tomar decisiones comerciales. Si recuperamos los datos correctamente, podemos proceder a tomar decisiones comerciales. Comenzamos con la lógica de compra.

bool maCrossoverBuy = (ma11_previous < ma25_previous) && (ma11_current > ma25_current); bool rsiConditionBuy = (rsi_current > InpRSIThreshold); bool cci36ConditionBuy = (cci36_current > 0 ); bool cci55ConditionBuy = (cci55_current > 0 ); if (maCrossoverBuy) { bool conditionsOk = true ; if (!rsiConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: RSI condition not met. RSI=" , rsi_current, " Threshold=" , InpRSIThreshold); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci36ConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: CCI36 condition not met. CCI36=" , cci36_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci55ConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: CCI55 condition not met. CCI55=" , cci55_current); conditionsOk = false ; }

Aquí evaluamos las condiciones para entrar en una operación de compra. La variable «maCrossoverBuy» comprueba si la media móvil rápida («ma11») ha cruzado por encima de la media móvil lenta («ma25»), lo que indica una posible señal de compra. La condición «rsiConditionBuy» garantiza que el valor del RSI esté por encima del «InpRSIThreshold» definido, lo que confirma un fuerte impulso alcista. Las condiciones «cci36ConditionBuy» y «cci55ConditionBuy» comprueban si ambos indicadores CCI son positivos, lo que sugiere que el mercado se encuentra en una tendencia favorable. Si la condición «maCrossoverBuy» es verdadera, procedemos a validar las condiciones restantes. Si alguna condición falla, imprimimos un mensaje indicando por qué se rechaza la señal de compra y establecemos el indicador «conditionsOk» en falso para impedir que se ejecute la operación. Esta comprobación exhaustiva garantiza que solo se realicen operaciones con una fuerte confirmación alcista. Si detectamos uno, podemos proceder a abrir la posición.

if (conditionsOk) { double stopLoss = GetPivotLow(PivotLeft, PivotRight); if (stopLoss <= 0 ) { stopLoss = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); } double entryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double tp = entryPrice + InpTakeProfitPoints * _Point ; Print ( "Buy signal: Swing Low used as Stop Loss = " , stopLoss); if (obj_Trade.Buy(InpLotSize, NULL , entryPrice, stopLoss, tp, "Buy Order" )) { Print ( "Buy order opened at " , entryPrice); } else { Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } return ; } else { Print ( "Buy signal not executed due to failed condition(s)." ); }

Después de confirmar que se cumplen todas las condiciones de compra, procedemos a determinar el stop loss para la operación. Utilizamos la función «GetPivotLow» para encontrar el mínimo anterior, que se establece como stop loss. Si no se encuentra un mínimo pivote válido (es decir, el stop loss es menor o igual a 0), se utiliza el precio de compra actual como alternativa. El precio de entrada se toma del precio de venta actual utilizando la función SymbolInfoDouble con el parámetro SYMBOL_ASK. Calculamos la ganancia obtenida («tp») sumando los «InpTakeProfitPoints» especificados al precio de entrada, ajustado por el valor del punto del mercado (_Point).

Una vez determinados el precio de entrada, el stop loss y el take profit, se intenta realizar una orden de compra utilizando el método «obj_Trade.Buy». Si la orden de compra se abre correctamente, imprimimos (Print) un mensaje de confirmación. Si el pedido falla, proporcionamos el mensaje de fallo y la descripción del error utilizando «obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription». Si no se cumplen las condiciones de compra, se imprime un mensaje indicando que la señal de compra ha sido rechazada y no se abre ninguna operación. Utilizamos una función personalizada «GetPivotLow» y su implementación es la siguiente.

double GetPivotLow( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 100 , rates); if (copied <= (left + right)) { return ( 0 ); } for ( int i = left; i <= copied - right - 1 ; i++) { bool isPivot = true ; double currentLow = rates[i].low; for ( int j = i - left; j <= i + right; j++) { if (j == i) { continue ; } if (rates[j].low <= currentLow) { isPivot = false ; break ; } } if (isPivot) { return (currentLow); } } return ( 0 ); }

En la función, nuestro objetivo es identificar el mínimo oscilante más reciente (mínimo pivote) escaneando las últimas 100 barras de datos de mercado utilizando la función CopyRates. La matriz «rates» de la estructura MqlRates contiene los datos de precios, y nos aseguramos de que haya suficientes barras para realizar el cálculo comprobando si los datos copiados son mayores o iguales a la suma de los parámetros «left» y «right». A continuación, la función recorre las barras, comprobando si hay un mínimo pivote comparando el valor mínimo de la barra actual con las barras vecinas dentro del rango «izquierdo» y «derecho» especificado. Si el mínimo de cualquier barra adyacente es inferior o igual al mínimo de la barra actual, la barra actual no es un mínimo pivote. Si se encuentra un mínimo pivote, se devuelve su valor mínimo. Si no se encuentra ningún mínimo pivote después de comprobar todas las barras, la función devuelve 0.

Para elevar el pivote, utilizamos un enfoque similar, solo que con una lógica inversa.

double GetPivotHigh( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 100 , rates); if (copied <= (left + right)) { return ( 0 ); } for ( int i = left; i <= copied - right - 1 ; i++) { bool isPivot = true ; double currentHigh = rates[i].high; for ( int j = i - left; j <= i + right; j++) { if (j == i) { continue ; } if (rates[j].high >= currentHigh) { isPivot = false ; break ; } } if (isPivot) { return (currentHigh); } } return ( 0 ); }

Armados con estas funciones, podemos procesar las señales de venta utilizando un enfoque inverso similar al que utilizamos para las posiciones de compra.

bool maCrossoverSell = (ma11_previous > ma25_previous) && (ma11_current < ma25_current); bool rsiConditionSell = (rsi_current < ( 100.0 - InpRSIThreshold)); bool cci36ConditionSell = (cci36_current < 0 ); bool cci55ConditionSell = (cci55_current < 0 ); if (maCrossoverSell) { bool conditionsOk = true ; if (!rsiConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: RSI condition not met. RSI=" , rsi_current, " Required below=" , ( 100.0 - InpRSIThreshold)); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci36ConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: CCI36 condition not met. CCI36=" , cci36_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci55ConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: CCI55 condition not met. CCI55=" , cci55_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (conditionsOk) { double stopLoss = GetPivotHigh(PivotLeft, PivotRight); if (stopLoss <= 0 ) { stopLoss = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); } double entryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double tp = entryPrice - InpTakeProfitPoints * _Point ; Print ( "Sell signal: Swing High used as Stop Loss = " , stopLoss); if (obj_Trade.Sell(InpLotSize, NULL , entryPrice, stopLoss, tp, "Sell Order" )) { Print ( "Sell order opened at " , entryPrice); } else { Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } return ; } else { Print ( "Sell signal not executed due to failed condition(s)." ); } }

Aquí, verificamos las condiciones para una señal de venta invirtiendo la lógica utilizada para las señales de compra. Comenzamos comprobando si la media móvil rápida cruza por debajo de la media móvil lenta, lo que se captura mediante la condición «maCrossoverSell». A continuación, verificamos si el RSI está por debajo del umbral de venta y comprobamos que los valores CCI36 y CCI55 sean negativos.

Si se cumplen todas las condiciones, calculamos el stop loss utilizando la función «GetPivotHigh» para encontrar el máximo más reciente y determinamos el take profit basándonos en una distancia fija. A continuación, intentamos abrir una orden de venta utilizando el método «obj_Trade.Sell». Si el pedido se realiza correctamente, imprimimos un mensaje de confirmación; si no, mostramos un mensaje de error. Si alguna condición no se cumple, notificamos al usuario que la señal de venta ha sido rechazada. Tras compilar y ejecutar el programa, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

En la imagen podemos ver que el programa identifica y verifica todas las condiciones de entrada y, si se validan, abre la posición correspondiente con los parámetros de entrada respectivos, logrando así nuestro objetivo. Lo que queda por hacer es realizar una prueba retrospectiva del programa, lo cual se aborda en la siguiente sección.





Prueba retrospectiva

Al realizar pruebas retrospectivas exhaustivas del programa, observamos que, al buscar puntos de oscilación, utilizábamos primero los datos más antiguos para la comparación, lo que en ocasiones, aunque raras, daba lugar a puntos de oscilación no válidos y, por lo tanto, a stops no válidos para el stop loss.

Para mitigar el problema, adoptamos un enfoque en el que establecimos los datos de búsqueda como una serie temporal utilizando la función ArraySetAsSeries, de modo que tenemos los datos más recientes en la primera posición de las matrices de almacenamiento y, por lo tanto, utilizamos primero los datos más recientes para el análisis, como se indica a continuación.

double GetPivotLow( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); }

Tras realizar pruebas adicionales para confirmar los resultados, hemos obtenido los siguientes resultados.

En la imagen podemos ver que obtenemos correctamente los puntos de oscilación recientes reales, lo que nos permite eliminar el error de « stops no válidos ». Por lo tanto, no nos quedaremos fuera de las operaciones y, tras realizar pruebas exhaustivas, de 2023 a 2024, obtenemos los siguientes resultados.

Gráfico de prueba retrospectiva:

Informe de prueba retrospectiva:





Conclusión

En conclusión, hemos desarrollado con éxito un asesor experto MQL5 diseñado para automatizar una estrategia integral de trading Trend Flat Momentum que combina múltiples indicadores de tendencia y momentum para señales tanto de compra como de venta. Al incorporar condiciones clave, como cruces de indicadores y comprobaciones de umbrales, hemos creado un sistema dinámico que reacciona a las tendencias del mercado con puntos de entrada y salida precisos.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Este artículo tiene fines exclusivamente educativos. El trading implica un riesgo financiero significativo y las condiciones del mercado pueden cambiar rápidamente. Si bien la estrategia proporcionada ofrece un enfoque estructurado para el trading, no garantiza la rentabilidad. Es fundamental realizar pruebas retrospectivas exhaustivas y una gestión sólida de riesgos antes de aplicar este sistema en un entorno real.

Al implementar estos conceptos, puede mejorar sus habilidades de trading algorítmico y refinar su enfoque del análisis técnico. ¡Mucha suerte a medida que continúas desarrollando y mejorando tus estrategias comerciales!