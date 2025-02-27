Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 10): Developing the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 9), we developed an Expert Advisor to automate the Asian Breakout Strategy using key session levels and dynamic risk management in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). Now, in Part 10, we shift our focus to the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy—a method that combines a two moving averages crossover with momentum filters like Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to capture trending movements with precision. We will structure the article via the following topics:

By the end, we’ll have a fully functional Expert Advisor that automates the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy. Let’s dive in!





Strategy Blueprint

The Trend Flat Momentum Strategy is designed to capture market trends by blending a simple moving average crossover system with robust momentum filtering. The core idea is to generate buy signals when a fast-moving average crosses above a slower-moving average—suggesting a bullish trend—while confirming the signal with momentum indicators, which are an RSI and two different CCI values. Conversely, a short trade is signaled when the slow-moving average exceeds the fast-moving average and the momentum indicators confirm bearish conditions. The indicator settings are:

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) (36 Periods, Close)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) (55 Periods, Close)

Slow Relative Strength Index (RSI) (27 Periods, Close)

Moving Average Fast (11 Periods, Smoothed, Median Price)

Moving Slow Fast (25 Periods, Smoothed, Median Price)

As for the exit strategy, we will place the stop loss at the previous swing low for a long trade and the previous swing high for a short trade. Take profit will be at a predetermined level, 300 points from the entry price. This multi-faceted approach will help filter out false signals and aims to improve the quality of trade entries by ensuring that trend direction and momentum are aligned. In a nutshell, the visualization below depicts the simplified strategic plan.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Trend Flat Momentum Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int InpCCI36Period = 36 ; input int InpCCI55Period = 55 ; input int InpRSIPeriod = 27 ; input int InpMAFastPeriod = 11 ; input int InpMASlowPeriod = 25 ; input double InpRSIThreshold = 58.0 ; input int InpTakeProfitPoints = 300 ; input double InpLotSize = 0.1 ; input int PivotLeft = 2 ; input int PivotRight = 2 ; int handleCCI36; int handleCCI55; int handleRSI; int handleMA11; int handleMA25; double ma11_buffer[]; double ma25_buffer[]; double rsi_buffer[]; double cci36_buffer[]; double cci55_buffer[]; datetime lastBarTime = 0 ;

We start by including the file "Trade\Trade.mqh" using #include to access built-in trading functions and create "obj_Trade", an instance of the "CTrade" class, for executing buy and sell orders. We define key input parameters for strategy configuration, including "InpCCI36Period" and "InpCCI55Period" for "CCI" indicators, "InpRSIPeriod" for "RSI", and "InpMAFastPeriod" and "InpMASlowPeriod" for two moving averages. "InpRSIThreshold" sets a condition for trade filtering, while "InpTakeProfitPoints" determines the fixed take-profit level, and "InpLotSize" controls the position size.

To improve trade execution, we introduce "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight", which define the number of bars used to detect swing highs and lows for stop-loss placement. Global indicator handles, such as "handleCCI36", "handleCCI55", "handleRSI", "handleMA11", and "handleMA25", allow us to retrieve indicator values efficiently. Dynamic arrays store these values in "ma11_buffer", "ma25_buffer", "rsi_buffer", "cci36_buffer", and "cci55_buffer", ensuring smooth data processing. Finally, "lastBarTime" tracks the last processed bar to prevent multiple trades on the same candle, ensuring accurate trade execution. We can then initialize the indicators in the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { handleCCI36 = iCCI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpCCI36Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleCCI36 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating CCI36 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleCCI55 = iCCI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpCCI55Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleCCI55 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating CCI55 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleRSI = iRSI ( _Symbol , _Period , InpRSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handleRSI == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating RSI handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleMA11 = iMA ( _Symbol , _Period , InpMAFastPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); if (handleMA11 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating MA11 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleMA25 = iMA ( _Symbol , _Period , InpMASlowPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); if (handleMA25 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating MA25 handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArraySetAsSeries (ma11_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma25_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci36_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci55_buffer, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

On the OnInit event handler, we initialize the Expert Advisor by creating and validating indicator handles. We use the iCCI function to create CCI handles with periods "InpCCI36Period" and "InpCCI55Period," the iRSI function for the RSI handle, and the iMA function for fast and slow SMMA handles with periods "InpMAFastPeriod" and "InpMASlowPeriod." If any handle is invalid (INVALID_HANDLE), we print an error and return failure (INIT_FAILED). Finally, we use the ArraySetAsSeries function to format buffers as time series and return success upon successful initialization. To save resources, we need to release the created handles when the program is removed as follows.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (handleCCI36 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleCCI36); } if (handleCCI55 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleCCI55); } if (handleRSI != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleRSI); } if (handleMA11 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleMA11); } if (handleMA25 != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (handleMA25); } }

Here, we handle the deinitialization of the Expert Advisor by releasing indicator resources in the OnDeinit. We check if each indicator handles—"CCI36", "CCI55", "RSI", fast MA, and slow MA—is valid. If so, we use the IndicatorRelease function to free the allocated resources, ensuring efficient memory management. We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler where all the data procession and decision-making will take place.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; OnNewBar(); } }

Here, we use the OnTick event handler to monitor price updates and detect new bars. We retrieve the time of the current bar using the iTime function and compare it with the stored "lastBarTime" value. If a new bar is detected, we update "lastBarTime" ensuring we trade only once per bar, and call the "OnNewBar" function to process the new bar's data. This is the function where we handle all signal generation and it is as follows.

void OnNewBar() { ArrayResize (ma11_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (ma25_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (rsi_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (cci36_buffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (cci55_buffer, 2 ); if ( CopyBuffer (handleMA11, 0 , 1 , 2 , ma11_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleMA25, 0 , 1 , 2 , ma25_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleRSI, 0 , 1 , 2 , rsi_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleCCI36, 0 , 1 , 2 , cci36_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (handleCCI55, 0 , 1 , 2 , cci55_buffer) != 2 ) { return ; } double ma11_current = ma11_buffer[ 0 ]; double ma11_previous = ma11_buffer[ 1 ]; double ma25_current = ma25_buffer[ 0 ]; double ma25_previous = ma25_buffer[ 1 ]; double rsi_current = rsi_buffer[ 0 ]; double cci36_current = cci36_buffer[ 0 ]; double cci55_current = cci55_buffer[ 0 ]; }

In the void function "OnNewBar" that we create, we first ensure that the dynamic arrays holding indicator values are resized using the ArrayResize function to store the last two closed bars. We then retrieve indicator values using the CopyBuffer function for the fast-moving average, slow-moving average, RSI, and two CCI indicators. If any of these operations fail, the function exits to prevent errors. Once the values are successfully copied, we assign them to variables for easier reference, distinguishing between the last closed bar and the bar before it. This setup ensures that we always have the most recent market data available for making trading decisions. If we retrieve the data successfully, we can proceed to make trading decisions. We start with the buy logic.

bool maCrossoverBuy = (ma11_previous < ma25_previous) && (ma11_current > ma25_current); bool rsiConditionBuy = (rsi_current > InpRSIThreshold); bool cci36ConditionBuy = (cci36_current > 0 ); bool cci55ConditionBuy = (cci55_current > 0 ); if (maCrossoverBuy) { bool conditionsOk = true ; if (!rsiConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: RSI condition not met. RSI=" , rsi_current, " Threshold=" , InpRSIThreshold); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci36ConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: CCI36 condition not met. CCI36=" , cci36_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci55ConditionBuy) { Print ( "Buy signal rejected: CCI55 condition not met. CCI55=" , cci55_current); conditionsOk = false ; }

Here, we evaluate the conditions for entering a buy trade. The "maCrossoverBuy" variable checks if the fast-moving average ("ma11") has crossed above the slow-moving average ("ma25"), indicating a potential buy signal. The "rsiConditionBuy" ensures that the RSI value is above the defined "InpRSIThreshold," confirming strong bullish momentum. The "cci36ConditionBuy" and "cci55ConditionBuy" check if both CCI indicators are positive, suggesting that the market is in a favorable trend. If the "maCrossoverBuy" condition is true, we proceed to validate the remaining conditions. If any condition fails, we print a message indicating why the buy signal is rejected and set the "conditionsOk" flag to false to prevent further trade execution. This comprehensive check ensures that only trades with strong bullish confirmation are taken. If we then detect one, we can proceed to open the position.

if (conditionsOk) { double stopLoss = GetPivotLow(PivotLeft, PivotRight); if (stopLoss <= 0 ) { stopLoss = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); } double entryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double tp = entryPrice + InpTakeProfitPoints * _Point ; Print ( "Buy signal: Swing Low used as Stop Loss = " , stopLoss); if (obj_Trade.Buy(InpLotSize, NULL , entryPrice, stopLoss, tp, "Buy Order" )) { Print ( "Buy order opened at " , entryPrice); } else { Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } return ; } else { Print ( "Buy signal not executed due to failed condition(s)." ); }

After confirming that all buy conditions are met, we proceed to determine the stop loss for the trade. We use the "GetPivotLow" function to find the previous swing low, which is set as the stop loss. If no valid pivot low is found (i.e., stop loss is less than or equal to 0), the current bid price is used as a fallback. The entry price is taken from the current ask price using the SymbolInfoDouble function with the SYMBOL_ASK parameter. We calculate the take profit ("tp") by adding the specified "InpTakeProfitPoints" to the entry price, adjusted by the market's point value (_Point).

Once the entry price, stop loss, and take profit are determined, a buy order is attempted using the "obj_Trade.Buy" method. If the buy order is successfully opened, we Print a confirmation message. If the order fails, we provide the failure message and error description using "obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription". If the buy conditions are not met, a message indicating that the buy signal was rejected is printed, and no trade is opened. We used a "GetPivotLow" custom function and its implementation is as below.

double GetPivotLow( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 100 , rates); if (copied <= (left + right)) { return ( 0 ); } for ( int i = left; i <= copied - right - 1 ; i++) { bool isPivot = true ; double currentLow = rates[i].low; for ( int j = i - left; j <= i + right; j++) { if (j == i) { continue ; } if (rates[j].low <= currentLow) { isPivot = false ; break ; } } if (isPivot) { return (currentLow); } } return ( 0 ); }

In the function, we aim to identify the most recent swing low (pivot low) by scanning the last 100 bars of market data using the CopyRates function. The array "rates" of the MqlRates structure, holds the price data, and we ensure there are enough bars to perform the calculation by checking if the data copied is greater than or equal to the sum of the "left" and "right" parameters. The function then loops through the bars, checking for a pivot low by comparing the current bar's low value with the neighboring bars within the specified "left" and "right" range. If any neighboring bar's low is lower or equal to the current bar's low, the current bar is not a pivot low. If a pivot low is found, its low value is returned. If no pivot low is found after checking all the bars, the function returns 0.

To get the pivot high, we use a similar approach, only with inversed logic.

double GetPivotHigh( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 100 , rates); if (copied <= (left + right)) { return ( 0 ); } for ( int i = left; i <= copied - right - 1 ; i++) { bool isPivot = true ; double currentHigh = rates[i].high; for ( int j = i - left; j <= i + right; j++) { if (j == i) { continue ; } if (rates[j].high >= currentHigh) { isPivot = false ; break ; } } if (isPivot) { return (currentHigh); } } return ( 0 ); }

Armed with the functions, we can process the sell trade signals using a similar inversed approach as we did for the buy positions.

bool maCrossoverSell = (ma11_previous > ma25_previous) && (ma11_current < ma25_current); bool rsiConditionSell = (rsi_current < ( 100.0 - InpRSIThreshold)); bool cci36ConditionSell = (cci36_current < 0 ); bool cci55ConditionSell = (cci55_current < 0 ); if (maCrossoverSell) { bool conditionsOk = true ; if (!rsiConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: RSI condition not met. RSI=" , rsi_current, " Required below=" , ( 100.0 - InpRSIThreshold)); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci36ConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: CCI36 condition not met. CCI36=" , cci36_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (!cci55ConditionSell) { Print ( "Sell signal rejected: CCI55 condition not met. CCI55=" , cci55_current); conditionsOk = false ; } if (conditionsOk) { double stopLoss = GetPivotHigh(PivotLeft, PivotRight); if (stopLoss <= 0 ) { stopLoss = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); } double entryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double tp = entryPrice - InpTakeProfitPoints * _Point ; Print ( "Sell signal: Swing High used as Stop Loss = " , stopLoss); if (obj_Trade.Sell(InpLotSize, NULL , entryPrice, stopLoss, tp, "Sell Order" )) { Print ( "Sell order opened at " , entryPrice); } else { Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } return ; } else { Print ( "Sell signal not executed due to failed condition(s)." ); } }

Here, we check the conditions for a Sell signal by reversing the logic used for Buy signals. We start by checking if the fast-moving average crosses below the slow-moving average, which is captured by the "maCrossoverSell" condition. Next, we verify if the RSI is below the Sell threshold, and check that both CCI36 and CCI55 values are negative.

If all conditions are met, we calculate the stop loss using the "GetPivotHigh" function to find the most recent swing high and determine the take profit based on a fixed point distance. We then attempt to open a Sell order using the "obj_Trade.Sell" method. If the order is successful, we print a confirmation message; if not, we display an error message. If any condition fails, we notify the user that the Sell signal has been rejected. Upon compilation and running the program, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the program identifies and verifies all the entry conditions and if validated, opens the respective position with the respective entry parameters, hence achieving our objective. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

On backtesting the program intensively, we did notice that when finding swing points, we used the oldest data first for comparison, which led to invalid swing points sometimes though rare, and hence resulting in invalid stops for the stop loss.

To mitigate the issue, we adopted an approach where we set the search data as a time series using the ArraySetAsSeries function, so we have the latest data at the first position in the storage arrays, and hence we use the latest data first for analysis as follows.

double GetPivotLow( int left, int right) { MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); }

Upon further testing for confirmation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we correctly get the actual recent swing points, hence getting rid of the "invalid stops" error. Thus, we will not get locked out of trades and after thorough testing, from 2023 to 2024, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully developed an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a comprehensive Trend Flat Momentum trading strategy that combines multiple trend and momentum indicators for both Buy and Sell signals. By incorporating key conditions such as indicator crossovers and threshold checks, we have created a dynamic system that reacts to market trends with precise entry and exit points.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves significant financial risk, and market conditions can change rapidly. While the strategy provided offers a structured approach to trading, it does not guarantee profitability. Thorough backtesting and sound risk management are crucial before applying this system in live environment.

By implementing these concepts, you can enhance your algorithmic trading skills and refine your approach to technical analysis. Best of luck as you continue developing and improving your trading strategies!