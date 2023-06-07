Gold Multiply Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Shivam Gupta
    Shivam Gupta

    Shivam Gupta

    1.5 (2)
    I am an accomplished expert in the fintech industry, with over 10 years of experience and 5+ years specializing in AI and machine learning technology. I have a demonstrated history of working in Information Technology, Fintech, and Brokerage industry as an experienced Product Manager.
    2 products 1 topic 11 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5

Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding. 

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95784

Brief description

EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision.

Trading Strategy

  • Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades
  • 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data
  • Compounding strategy generates steady profits
  • Small gains through compounding lots on every 100 USD
  • Initial investment of 200 USD can grows to 100k USD in a year
  • Minimizes risk of account wipeouts because of fixed TP and SL
  • Extensive testing and analysis show consistent profitability

Trading Information:

  • Symbol: Any XAUUSD symbol 
  • Working Timeframe: 30 minutes
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 but can work with 1:200 or less too
  • Preferred Broker: Vantage Markets Limited ( my personal choice )

EA Settings:

    Low Risk = True | High Risk = False

    We could limit the orders to one of the following options when Low risk is set to True with Max orders 2

    • One Buy Only
    • One Sell Only
    • One Buy and One Sell
    • One Sell and One Buy
      NO BUY BUY or SELL SELL

    Compounding balance value : $150

    • This means that the EA will compound at every $100 balance.
    Lot Size for Compounding: 0.01
    • This means that for every compounding value, the EA will place a 0.01 lot trade. For example:
    • If the account balance is $100, it will place a 0.01 lot trade.
    • If the account balance is $200, it will place a 0.02 lot trade and so on.
    • If the account balance is $580, it will place a 0.06 lot trade (rounded off).
      Take Profit : 160 ( 16 USD of TP in Gold )
      Stop Loss : 160   ( 16 USD of SL in Gold )
          Maximum order count : 1
          • This means that the maximum number of orders at one cycle will be 1.
            Magic Number : 44
            • In MQL (MetaQuotes Language), a magic number is a unique identifier that is assigned to a trade or a group of trades. This identifier is used to distinguish between different trades or groups of trades that may be opened by the same Expert Advisor or script.
            • The magic number is important for tracking and managing trades. For example, if you have multiple Expert Advisors or scripts running on the same account, each one can use a different magic number to keep track of its own trades. This can help prevent conflicts between different strategies and make it easier to manage your trades.

            Start time (hrs) : 04 

            End time (hrs) : 23

            • Based on VanatgeFx server time which is GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time begins)
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+2 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 03  and End time (hrs) : 22
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on

            Comments : "Gold_Multiply_v2.8"

            Max spread to take orders : 100

            General Infomation :

            • Gold historical data since 2012 (provided by one of my clients): Symbol XAUUSD; I have tested this data on IC Markets using my EA. ( Contact me for the data )
            • Gold historical data since 2021 (VantageFx data saved on my PC): Symbol XAUUSD+; I have been maintaining this data and used it while creating the EA. ( Cotact me for the data )
            • Account Opening Link :  vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=Njg2OTY= ( Copy and paste on your browser )
            • T Channel : search for gold_multiply_ea . I will regularly post important updates and information here.

            Risk Warning:


            Before purchasing our EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA could also result in losses. While this strategy always uses a stop loss, the execution of the stop loss depends on your broker. The maximum loss will be your total investment used at the start, so it can be a minimum of $100. However, I recommend $200, which is low for the forex industry, but the returns can be impressive.




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            1 (1)
            Indicators
            Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
            Forex Gump Laser
            Andrey Kozak
            Indicators
            Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
            Level Breakout Indicator
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicators
            Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
            Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.8 (104)
            Indicators
            Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
            PZ Lopez Trend MT4
            PZ TRADING SLU
            Indicators
            Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
            Scalper Vault
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (38)
            Indicators
            Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
            Trend Lines PRO
            Roman Podpora
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
            ReTest Histogram ms
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
            Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
            Guang Jun Huang
            Indicators
            Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
            Forex Breath System
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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            Gold Multiply Funds EA
            Shivam Gupta
            Experts
            Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177 Brief description EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision. Trading Strategy Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data Compounding strategy generates steady profits Small gains t
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