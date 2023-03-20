Gold Multiply Funds EA

  • Experts
  • Shivam Gupta
    Shivam Gupta

    Shivam Gupta

    1.5 (2)
    I am an accomplished expert in the fintech industry, with over 10 years of experience and 5+ years specializing in AI and machine learning technology. I have a demonstrated history of working in Information Technology, Fintech, and Brokerage industry as an experienced Product Manager.
    2 products 1 topic 11 comments
  • Version: 2.8
  • Updated: 22 May 2023
  • Activations: 5

Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177

Brief description

EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision.

Trading Strategy

  • Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades
  • 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data
  • Compounding strategy generates steady profits
  • Small gains through compounding lots on every 100 USD
  • Initial investment of 200 USD can grows to 100k USD in a year
  • Minimizes risk of account wipeouts because of fixed TP and SL
  • Extensive testing and analysis show consistent profitability

Trading Information:

  • Symbol: Any XAUUSD symbol 
  • Working Timeframe: 30 minutes
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 but can work with 1:200 or less too
  • Preferred Broker: Vantage Markets Limited ( my personal choice )

EA Settings:

    Low Risk = True | High Risk = False

    We could limit the orders to one of the following options when Low risk is set to True with Max orders 2

    • One Buy Only
    • One Sell Only
    • One Buy and One Sell
    • One Sell and One Buy
      NO BUY BUY or SELL SELL

    Compounding balance value : $150

    • This means that the EA will compound at every $100 balance.
    Lot Size for Compounding: 0.01
    • This means that for every compounding value, the EA will place a 0.01 lot trade. For example:
    • If the account balance is $100, it will place a 0.01 lot trade.
    • If the account balance is $200, it will place a 0.02 lot trade and so on.
    • If the account balance is $580, it will place a 0.06 lot trade (rounded off).
      Take Profit : 160 ( 16 USD of TP in Gold )
      Stop Loss : 160   ( 16 USD of SL in Gold )
          Maximum order count : 1
          • This means that the maximum number of orders at one cycle will be 1.
            Magic Number : 44
            • In MQL (MetaQuotes Language), a magic number is a unique identifier that is assigned to a trade or a group of trades. This identifier is used to distinguish between different trades or groups of trades that may be opened by the same Expert Advisor or script.
            • The magic number is important for tracking and managing trades. For example, if you have multiple Expert Advisors or scripts running on the same account, each one can use a different magic number to keep track of its own trades. This can help prevent conflicts between different strategies and make it easier to manage your trades.

            Start time (hrs) : 04 

            End time (hrs) : 23

            • Based on VanatgeFx server time which is GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time begins)
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+2 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 03  and End time (hrs) : 22
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on

            Comments : "Gold_Multiply_v2.8"

            Max spread to take orders : 100

            General Infomation :

            • Gold historical data since 2012 (provided by one of my clients): Symbol XAUUSD; I have tested this data on IC Markets using my EA. ( Contact me for the data )
            • Gold historical data since 2021 (VantageFx data saved on my PC): Symbol XAUUSD+; I have been maintaining this data and used it while creating the EA. ( Cotact me for the data )
            • Account Opening Link :  vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=Njg2OTY= ( Copy and paste on your browser )
            • T Channel : search for gold_multiply_ea . I will regularly post important updates and information here.

            Risk Warning:


            Before purchasing our EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA could also result in losses. While this strategy always uses a stop loss, the execution of the stop loss depends on your broker. The maximum loss will be your total investment used at the start, so it can be a minimum of $100. However, I recommend $200, which is low for the forex industry, but the returns can be impressive.

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            Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
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            Gold Multiply Indicator
            Shivam Gupta
            Indicators
            Introducing the   Gold Multiply Funds EA   - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding.  MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95784 Brief description EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision. Trading Strategy Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 ye
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            Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
            220
            Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz 2023.09.23 18:40 
             

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            daveeed00
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            daveeed00 2023.09.13 18:04 
             

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            marouane
            59
            marouane 2023.09.13 12:32 
             

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            Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
            2237
            Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor 2023.07.08 11:42 
             

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            oitv86111870120
            48
            oitv86111870120 2023.06.16 02:30 
             

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            gohrd
            77
            gohrd 2023.06.06 14:55 
             

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            طاهر
            76
            طاهر 2023.06.05 19:24 
             

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            joel jacobson
            32
            joel jacobson 2023.05.22 21:38 
             

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            Jordi Beltrán
            48
            Jordi Beltrán 2023.05.22 21:23 
             

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            Caio Cesar
            18
            Caio Cesar 2023.05.22 14:49 
             

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            Shivam Gupta
            10821
            Reply from developer Shivam Gupta 2023.05.22 14:58
            Yes
            [Deleted] 2023.05.22 09:13 
             

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            Shivam Gupta
            10821
            Reply from developer Shivam Gupta 2023.05.22 09:38
            That was an additional check. I believe you didn't check and comment right away.
            Jali Os
            113
            Jali Os 2023.05.18 01:42 
             

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            steviearms
            14
            steviearms 2023.05.15 15:54 
             

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            Erik Zenny
            204
            Erik Zenny 2023.05.15 14:06 
             

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            Shivam Gupta
            10821
            Reply from developer Shivam Gupta 2023.05.15 15:33
            Wait for two days. I will launch new version
            Abdelsalam Gebrel Abdelsalam Ahmed
            224
            Abdelsalam Gebrel Abdelsalam Ahmed 2023.05.13 13:30 
             

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            Ely Aleskry
            338
            Ely Aleskry 2023.05.11 03:28 
             

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            Dream9
            123
            Dream9 2023.05.09 14:28 
             

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            Shivam Gupta
            10821
            Reply from developer Shivam Gupta 2023.05.09 22:32
            Use max order as 1
            Stanislaw Bilka
            628
            Stanislaw Bilka 2023.05.09 11:06 
             

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            Shivam Gupta
            10821
            Reply from developer Shivam Gupta 2023.05.09 11:10
            I will provide this feature in a week
            david ishia
            59
            david ishia 2023.05.08 10:39 
             

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            Marcelo Luz
            93
            Marcelo Luz 2023.05.05 20:15 
             

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