Gold Multiply Indicator
Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding.
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95784
Brief description
EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision.
Trading Strategy
- Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades
- 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data
- Compounding strategy generates steady profits
- Small gains through compounding lots on every 100 USD
- Initial investment of 200 USD can grows to 100k USD in a year
- Minimizes risk of account wipeouts because of fixed TP and SL
- Extensive testing and analysis show consistent profitability
Trading Information:
- Symbol: Any XAUUSD symbol
- Working Timeframe: 30 minutes
- Minimum Deposit: $200 recommended
- Leverage: 1:500 but can work with 1:200 or less too
- Preferred Broker: Vantage Markets Limited ( my personal choice )
EA Settings:
Low Risk = True | High Risk = False
We could limit the orders to one of the following options when Low risk is set to True with Max orders 2
- One Buy Only
- One Sell Only
- One Buy and One Sell
- One Sell and One Buy
NO BUY BUY or SELL SELL
Compounding balance value : $150
- This means that the EA will compound at every $100 balance.
- This means that for every compounding value, the EA will place a 0.01 lot trade. For example:
- If the account balance is $100, it will place a 0.01 lot trade.
- If the account balance is $200, it will place a 0.02 lot trade and so on.
- If the account balance is $580, it will place a 0.06 lot trade (rounded off).
Stop Loss : 160 ( 16 USD of SL in Gold )
- This means that the maximum number of orders at one cycle will be 1.
- In MQL (MetaQuotes Language), a magic number is a unique identifier that is assigned to a trade or a group of trades. This identifier is used to distinguish between different trades or groups of trades that may be opened by the same Expert Advisor or script.
- The magic number is important for tracking and managing trades. For example, if you have multiple Expert Advisors or scripts running on the same account, each one can use a different magic number to keep track of its own trades. This can help prevent conflicts between different strategies and make it easier to manage your trades.
Start time (hrs) : 04
End time (hrs) : 23
- Based on VanatgeFx server time which is GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time begins)
- If your broker timezone is GMT+2 then modify the Start time (hrs) : 03 and End time (hrs) : 22
- If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the Start time (hrs) : 02 and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on
Comments : "Gold_Multiply_v2.8"
Max spread to take orders : 100
General Infomation :
- Gold historical data since 2012 (provided by one of my clients): Symbol XAUUSD; I have tested this data on IC Markets using my EA. ( Contact me for the data )
- Gold historical data since 2021 (VantageFx data saved on my PC): Symbol XAUUSD+; I have been maintaining this data and used it while creating the EA. ( Cotact me for the data )
- Account Opening Link : vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=Njg2OTY= ( Copy and paste on your browser )
- T Channel : search for gold_multiply_ea . I will regularly post important updates and information here.
Before purchasing our EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA could also result in losses. While this strategy always uses a stop loss, the execution of the stop loss depends on your broker. The maximum loss will be your total investment used at the start, so it can be a minimum of $100. However, I recommend $200, which is low for the forex industry, but the returns can be impressive.