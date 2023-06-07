Gold Multiply Indicator

Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177



MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95784



Brief description

EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision.

Trading Strategy

Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades

65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data

Compounding strategy generates steady profits

Small gains through compounding lots on every 100 USD

Initial investment of 200 USD can grows to 100k USD in a year

Minimizes risk of account wipeouts because of fixed TP and SL

Extensive testing and analysis show consistent profitability

Trading Information:

Symbol: Any XAUUSD symbol

Working Timeframe: 30 minutes

Minimum Deposit: $200 recommended

Leverage: 1:500 but can work with 1:200 or less too

Preferred Broker: Vantage Markets Limited ( my personal choice )

EA Settings:

Low Risk = True | High Risk = False



We could limit the orders to one of the following options when Low risk is set to True with Max orders 2 One Buy Only

One Sell Only

One Buy and One Sell

One Sell and One Buy

NO BUY BUY or SELL SELL Compounding balance value : $150 This means that the EA will compound at every $100 balance.

Lot Size for Compounding: 0.01

This means that for every compounding value, the EA will place a 0.01 lot trade. For example:

If the account balance is $100, it will place a 0.01 lot trade.

If the account balance is $200, it will place a 0.02 lot trade and so on.

If the account balance is $580, it will place a 0.06 lot trade (rounded off).

Take Profit : 160 ( 16 USD of TP in Gold )

Stop Loss : 160 ( 16 USD of SL in Gold )

Maximum order count : 1

This means that the maximum number of orders at one cycle will be 1.

Magic Number : 44

In MQL (MetaQuotes Language), a magic number is a unique identifier that is assigned to a trade or a group of trades. This identifier is used to distinguish between different trades or groups of trades that may be opened by the same Expert Advisor or script.

The magic number is important for tracking and managing trades. For example, if you have multiple Expert Advisors or scripts running on the same account, each one can use a different magic number to keep track of its own trades. This can help prevent conflicts between different strategies and make it easier to manage your trades.

Start time (hrs) : 04

End time (hrs) : 23



Based on VanatgeFx server time which is GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time begins)

If your broker timezone is GMT+2 then modify the Start time (hrs) : 03 and End time (hrs) : 22

If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the Start time (hrs) : 02 and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on



Comments : "Gold_Multiply_v2.8"

Max spread to take orders : 100



General Infomation :



Gold historical data since 2012 (provided by one of my clients): Symbol XAUUSD; I have tested this data on IC Markets using my EA. ( Co ntact me for the data )

ntact me for the data ) Gold historical data since 2021 (VantageFx data saved on my PC): Symbol XAUUSD+; I have been maintaining this data and used it while creating the EA. ( Cotact me for the data )

( Cotact me for the data ) Account Opening Link : vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=Njg2OTY= ( Copy and paste on your browser )

T Channel : search for gold_multiply_ea . I will regularly post important updates and information here.

Risk Warning:



Before purchasing our EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA could also result in losses. While this strategy always uses a stop loss, the execution of the stop loss depends on your broker. The maximum loss will be your total investment used at the start, so it can be a minimum of $100. However, I recommend $200, which is low for the forex industry, but the returns can be impressive.











