Gold Multiply Indicator

Introducing the Gold Multiply Funds EA - a revolutionary trading tool that is based on the powerful principle of compounding. 

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90177

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95784

Brief description

EA for XAUSUD: AI & machine learning detect/respond to market trends with precision.

Trading Strategy

  • Advanced pattern recognition using AI and Machine learning for profitable trades
  • 65-70% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data
  • Compounding strategy generates steady profits
  • Small gains through compounding lots on every 100 USD
  • Initial investment of 200 USD can grows to 100k USD in a year
  • Minimizes risk of account wipeouts because of fixed TP and SL
  • Extensive testing and analysis show consistent profitability

Trading Information:

  • Symbol: Any XAUUSD symbol 
  • Working Timeframe: 30 minutes
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 but can work with 1:200 or less too
  • Preferred Broker: Vantage Markets Limited ( my personal choice )

EA Settings:

    Low Risk = True | High Risk = False

    We could limit the orders to one of the following options when Low risk is set to True with Max orders 2

    • One Buy Only
    • One Sell Only
    • One Buy and One Sell
    • One Sell and One Buy
      NO BUY BUY or SELL SELL

    Compounding balance value : $150

    • This means that the EA will compound at every $100 balance.
    Lot Size for Compounding: 0.01
    • This means that for every compounding value, the EA will place a 0.01 lot trade. For example:
    • If the account balance is $100, it will place a 0.01 lot trade.
    • If the account balance is $200, it will place a 0.02 lot trade and so on.
    • If the account balance is $580, it will place a 0.06 lot trade (rounded off).
      Take Profit : 160 ( 16 USD of TP in Gold )
      Stop Loss : 160   ( 16 USD of SL in Gold )
          Maximum order count : 1
          • This means that the maximum number of orders at one cycle will be 1.
            Magic Number : 44
            • In MQL (MetaQuotes Language), a magic number is a unique identifier that is assigned to a trade or a group of trades. This identifier is used to distinguish between different trades or groups of trades that may be opened by the same Expert Advisor or script.
            • The magic number is important for tracking and managing trades. For example, if you have multiple Expert Advisors or scripts running on the same account, each one can use a different magic number to keep track of its own trades. This can help prevent conflicts between different strategies and make it easier to manage your trades.

            Start time (hrs) : 04 

            End time (hrs) : 23

            • Based on VanatgeFx server time which is GMT+3 (Daylight Saving Time begins)
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+2 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 03  and End time (hrs) : 22
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on
            • If your broker timezone is GMT+1 then modify the  Start time (hrs) : 02  and End time (hrs) : 21 and so on

            Comments : "Gold_Multiply_v2.8"

            Max spread to take orders : 100

            General Infomation :

            • Gold historical data since 2012 (provided by one of my clients): Symbol XAUUSD; I have tested this data on IC Markets using my EA. ( Contact me for the data )
            • Gold historical data since 2021 (VantageFx data saved on my PC): Symbol XAUUSD+; I have been maintaining this data and used it while creating the EA. ( Cotact me for the data )
            • Account Opening Link :  vantagemarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=Njg2OTY= ( Copy and paste on your browser )
            • T Channel : search for gold_multiply_ea . I will regularly post important updates and information here.

            Risk Warning:


            Before purchasing our EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA could also result in losses. While this strategy always uses a stop loss, the execution of the stop loss depends on your broker. The maximum loss will be your total investment used at the start, so it can be a minimum of $100. However, I recommend $200, which is low for the forex industry, but the returns can be impressive.




