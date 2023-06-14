New Trend Detector

The indicator detects the beginning of a new trend not directly, but by comparing two forecast values ​​based on the available history. Its action is based on the assumption that the predicted (historically normal) price and the real price differ due to the appearance of "new" force (unbalanced impact on the market), which usually leads to a significant market correction in an unstable market. The indicator does not track market stability, so it is recommended to use other methods to control volatility and the prevailing trend, such as GlobalTrendFilter or similar tools. When working with the indicator, especially when launching it with new input data, a huge number of calculations are performed, and the initial setup may take a long time. The indicator may not work on all timeframes, but this mostly depends on the "quality and size" of the historical data. The further development and optimization of this indicator depend on your interest in it. Use it, comment on it, criticize it, suggest improvements.



