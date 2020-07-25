Thread
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Thread indicator is calculating possible values for the upcoming periods.
It is built by author’s system, with ability to learn.
Input data (recommended interval):
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Sensitivity to oscillatory motion
(integer value, 0 - 8)
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increase of value shifts priority of calculation towards high-frequency vibrations (increase loads the system)
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Shift of diagram
(integer value, 0 - 8)
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shifts output of indicator to the right
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Diagram forecast
(integer value, maximum 10)
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defies the number of periods calculated in advance
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Learning trigger of AI
(integer value, 0 - no learning, 0 - 99)
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speed of reaction to the change of market type
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Indicator end
(integer value, 3 - 10000)
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amount of values of indicator depicted at the diagram (increase loads the system)
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Levelling options
(integer value 0 - 10)
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Levelling options of indicator values, 0 - no levelling. (increase loads the system)
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