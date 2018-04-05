CCI Envelopes Breakout Strategy

  • Experts
  • Dipak Dilip Reddy
    Dipak Dilip Reddy

    Dipak Dilip Reddy

    • Professional trader at  self employed
    • India
    • 3465
    3.6 (3)
    I am a professional trader in the stock and currency markets with more than three years of experience. I use both algorithmic and manual trading strategies to optimize my performance and achieve my goals.
    5 products
  • Version: 3.4
  • Activations: 10
This strategy uses two indicators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Envelopes. It opens a buy position when the CCI crosses above the lower level and closes it when the price crosses above the upper band of the Envelopes. It opens a sell position when the CCI crosses below the upper level and closes it when the price crosses below the lower band of the Envelopes. It also uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, and a trailing stop based on the previous bar’s high or low. It has some parameters to control the entry lots, the indicator settings, the magic number, and the trading session. It also has some functions to handle order sending, order checking, position updating, and pip value calculation.
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The provided code is an example of an Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5, a programming language used for creating algorithmic trading systems in MetaTrader 5. Here is a breakdown of the code: The code begins with various input parameters and settings defined using the input keyword. These parameters allow customization of the EA's behavior, such as entry lots, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters. Several constant values and variables are declared, including session time setting
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The code is a trading robot that uses two indicators moving averages crossover and envelopes. It opens a buy or sell trade when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average and the price is above or below the envelopes. It closes the trade when the opposite signal occurs or when the stop loss or take profit is reached. It also has some session settings to limit the trading hours and days. The code has some input parameters to adjust the trade size, stop loss, take profit, magic number
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Here's a short note explaining some of its key aspects: The code starts with defining various input parameters such as entry amount, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters. The code includes functions and variables to manage trading positions, handle position updates, and check entry signals. The OnInit() function is called when the EA is initialized and performs necessary initialization tasks. The OnTick() function is called on each tick and checks if a new bar has formed, then call
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