CCI Envelopes Breakout Strategy

This strategy uses two indicators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Envelopes. It opens a buy position when the CCI crosses above the lower level and closes it when the price crosses above the upper band of the Envelopes. It opens a sell position when the CCI crosses below the upper level and closes it when the price crosses below the lower band of the Envelopes. It also uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, and a trailing stop based on the previous bar’s high or low. It has some parameters to control the entry lots, the indicator settings, the magic number, and the trading session. It also has some functions to handle order sending, order checking, position updating, and pip value calculation.