NewsAlert

NewsAlert is a versatile alert system designed to keep traders informed about crucial upcoming market news events. The EA will send you Push Notifications & Email Alerts when there is news events within the specified Time to Event.

Detailed tutorials on setting up the NewsAlert EA and configuring Push Notifications & SMTP for Email Notifications are available on my YouTube (link in my linktree in profile). The tutorials cover everything from initial setup to advanced features to help you get the most out of the product.

After purchasing NewsAlert, you have the opportunity to be a part of a vibrant Discord Community, (Link in my linktree in profile). Participate in the lively discussions, learn from the experience of fellow traders, and get the support you need to make the most of NewsAlert.

We also offer TradePadLite and TradePadPro products on the MQL5 Market. These trading tools are integrated with NewsAlert for a more comprehensive trading solution.

Disclaimer

Trading Toolkit provides tools and resources for educational and informational purposes only. The tools and information provided are not to be interpreted as investment advice or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. The decision to invest and the method of investment are solely at your discretion. As such, Trading Toolkit shall not be responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities arising from the use of our tools or reliance on any information provided.

Remember: All trading and investment activities involve risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and you may not rely on past performance to predict future investment performance.

By using the tools and information provided by Trading Toolkit, you agree to accept full responsibility for any and all gains or losses, financial, emotional, or otherwise, experienced, suffered, or incurred by you.


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Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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TradePad Light is a dynamic blend of 6 order functions Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop & Sell Stop as well the NewsAlert bot is integrated for keeping you up to date with incoming market news. This innovative trading tool is designed to streamline your trading process and keep you in sync with the pulse of the market. What is TradePadLite? TradePad Light, aka TradePadLite is a versatile trading tool offering six distinct order functions - Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Li
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TradePad Pro is a dynamic trading tool equipped with diverse order functions and advanced features. It offers eight different order types - Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, along with two additional functions (Pro Sell & Pro Buy) demonstrated in our YouTube tutorial. The NewsAlert system delivers real-time market news, ensuring you're always up-to-date with crucial market shifts. The latest addition to TradePad Pro is the innovative Equity Defense tool. This
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
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Equity Defense is a powerful risk management tool designed by Trading Toolkit to protect your trading account from significant drawdowns. This tool closely monitors your account equity and automatically closes all open trades when a predetermined percentage of equity loss is reached during a trading day. The Equity Defense tool ensures that your daily losses do not exceed your predetermined loss threshold, helping you trade with peace of mind. Key Features: Daily Loss Limit : Set a maximum limit
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