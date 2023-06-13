NewsAlert is a versatile alert system designed to keep traders informed about crucial upcoming market news events. The EA will send you Push Notifications & Email Alerts when there is news events within the specified Time to Event.

Detailed tutorials on setting up the NewsAlert EA and configuring Push Notifications & SMTP for Email Notifications are available on my YouTube (link in my linktree in profile). The tutorials cover everything from initial setup to advanced features to help you get the most out of the product.



After purchasing NewsAlert, you have the opportunity to be a part of a vibrant Discord Community, (Link in my linktree in profile). Participate in the lively discussions, learn from the experience of fellow traders, and get the support you need to make the most of NewsAlert.

We also offer TradePadLite and TradePadPro products on the MQL5 Market. These trading tools are integrated with NewsAlert for a more comprehensive trading solution.





Disclaimer

Trading Toolkit provides tools and resources for educational and informational purposes only. The tools and information provided are not to be interpreted as investment advice or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. The decision to invest and the method of investment are solely at your discretion. As such, Trading Toolkit shall not be responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities arising from the use of our tools or reliance on any information provided.

Remember: All trading and investment activities involve risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and you may not rely on past performance to predict future investment performance.

By using the tools and information provided by Trading Toolkit, you agree to accept full responsibility for any and all gains or losses, financial, emotional, or otherwise, experienced, suffered, or incurred by you.