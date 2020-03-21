KaliHacheGuerre

Aggressive trading robot, be careful over the long term but for a fun account to try to make gains quickly without fear of losing your investment, it can make a profit in a good period.

This expert always takes at least two positions in buying and selling. It uses the so-called hedging system to compensate for losses on one side or the other.

It can be used with or without indicators for the opening of a trade, it is however more judicious to enter the purchase or the sale with good signals.
Two indicators for overbought and oversold (Rsi and Stochastic) and two indicators for trends (Kali_Slope_Direction_Line and Adx)
The trailing stop follows the course at the desired X% of the current price on three levels, the profit or even the loss is set in $.

The configuration is quite complex but once assimilated, it offers many possibilities for the trader.

Do not hesitate to report certain bugs or other malfunctions to me. For adding indicator to this expert contact me, I will see what I can do in the next updates.

For the moment it is configured with a single trend indicator for the M15/M30 period and tested on Eur/Usd. Good trade and good luck.


