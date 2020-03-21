KaliHacheGuerre
- ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
Aggressive trading robot, be careful over the long term but for a fun account to try to make gains quickly without fear of losing your investment, it can make a profit in a good period.
This expert always takes at least two positions in buying and selling. It uses the so-called hedging system to compensate for losses on one side or the other.
The configuration is quite complex but once assimilated, it offers many possibilities for the trader.
Do not hesitate to report certain bugs or other malfunctions to me. For adding indicator to this expert contact me, I will see what I can do in the next updates.
For the moment it is configured with a single trend indicator for the M15/M30 period and tested on Eur/Usd. Good trade and good luck.