Greedy Boy

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M5 time frame,

Base on Greedy hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.570 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 0.770 usd/0.01 lot 

Live signal: coming soon.

Recommend broker: Exness (Pro account), 3 digit broker, stoploss = 570; takeprofit = 770; 125 <spread <260.

Min deposit: from 70 usd

- From 70 usd to 1800 usd after a week. (backtest but worthy to  try)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.570 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  0.770 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

Don't worry if the ratio of loss trade is higher, because loss trades smaller than win trade.


(If you have any question, inbox me)


