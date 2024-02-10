Greedy Boy

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M5 time frame,

Base on Greedy hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.570 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 0.770 usd/0.01 lot

Recommend broker: Exness (Pro account), 3 digit broker, stoploss = 570; takeprofit = 770; 125 <spread <260.

Min deposit: from 70 usd

- From 70 usd to 1800 usd after a week. (backtest but worthy to try)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.570 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 0.770 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

Don't worry if the ratio of loss trade is higher, because loss trades smaller than win trade.





