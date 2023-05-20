Jackson Support and Resistance V2

4.91
Jackson Support and Resistance V it a powerful advance support and resistance indicator which provide signal base on price action, it Design to make things easy for everyone to draw support and resistance. we believe most strategies are built with support and resistance as a foundation .Having support and resistance perfect can be a game change to you way of trading. It flexible to all instrument .don't forget to watch our video on how to us this indicator prefect and progressive.


Reviews 12
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua
289
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua 2026.04.13 20:51 
 

Excelente trabajo, mejora y ordena bastante donde entrar en compra o venta, mejoro mi rentabilidad. Muy recomendable este Indicador.

asselemi
19
asselemi 2025.11.07 15:24 
 

My trading was largely unstable till I met with this indicator

Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos
159
Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos 2025.02.19 18:28 
 

excelente indicador, podrias explicarme como poner que me notifique ?

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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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APCT Chart Pattern
Mthandeni Mnyandu
3 (2)
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APICT Chart Patterns – Trend Line & Pattern Recognition for MT5 Enhance your technical analysis with the APICT Chart Patterns Indicator — an advanced tool for automatic pattern and trend line detection in MetaTrader 5. Key Features Automatic Pattern Detection: Identifies over 10 classic chart patterns, including pennants, wedges, channels, and double tops/bottoms. Real-Time Trend Lines: Draws support and resistance lines using smart algorithms. Custom Sensitivity: Adjust detection for major or
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Jackson trendlines
Mthandeni Mnyandu
3.6 (5)
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Jackson trendline scanner   it a powerful   price action   tool which draw   accurate trendlines   and   alert   a   breakout signals . As we all know that trendlines it a most powerful tool in price action by providing  us with different chart patterns. e.g. Bullish flag, Pennant, Wedges and more...It not easy to draw trend lines, Most successful traders use trendlines to predict the next move based on chart pattern and breakout. Drawing a wrong trendline it a common problem to everyone, wrong
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Jackson Support and Resistance
Mthandeni Mnyandu
4.78 (9)
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Jackson Support and Resistance it a powerful advance support and resistance indicator which provide signal base on price action, it Design to make things easy for everyone to draw support and resistance. we believe most strategies are built with support and resistance as a foundation .Having support and resistance perfect can be a game change to you way of trading. It flexible to all instrument .don't forget to watch our video on how to us this indicator prefect and progressive.
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The Jackson Auto Candlestick Patterns
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Pattern . It a powerful price action tool which auto detect and alert a hided powerful candlestick patterns . It came with few different chart skins. You can use this indicator alone to make profit, but it powerful when you combine it with trendlines, You can download The Jackson Auto Trendlines for free Link : UCRW695l9Wgg2ucnnf5DL5Vw  List of Candlestick Pattern it detect   1. Bullish & Bearish Engulfing's 2. Top and Bottom Tweezer 3. Bullish and Bearish Harams 4.
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Jackson Candlestick Time
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
candlestick time it a useful indicator ,it help to keep you alert with the candlestick time ,how far to be completed at the chosen period , it help to keep you patience which is a biggest thing that holds trades down ,try it to improve you way of trading. it work on any broker any time frame and any symbol. you can customize the color on input. it can work on multiple timeframe. Thank you !
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Jackson Crash Oder Block
Mthandeni Mnyandu
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This is a powerful crash spike detector indicator. It design to work on crash only it might be crash 100 ,crash 500 or crash  300 .binary.com broker provide crash indices .on 1minete only make sure to take signals consistence .it have a notification that makes sound whenever the spike it about to shown ,it proven 98% correct since 2017 . Try it now. check the recent result on the screenshot.
APICT Smart Trendline and Pattern Tool
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
APICT Smart Trendline and Pattern Tool APICT Trendline + Pattern Indicator is a powerful all-in-one technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify market structure, draw dynamic support and resistance trendlines, and detect high-probability chart patterns in real time. Smart Trendline Detection The indicator automatically draws major and minor trendlines , clearly marking key support and resistance levels based on market structure. Separate controls for major and minor trends Adju
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Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua
289
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua 2026.04.13 20:51 
 

Excelente trabajo, mejora y ordena bastante donde entrar en compra o venta, mejoro mi rentabilidad. Muy recomendable este Indicador.

Gerald Boham
216
Gerald Boham 2025.12.11 08:08 
 

kindly respond to your inbox message. It has taken months and i am yet to get a reply from my enquiry. I wanted to know if you can share the code for the APCT chart patterns .

asselemi
19
asselemi 2025.11.07 15:24 
 

My trading was largely unstable till I met with this indicator

Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos
159
Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos 2025.02.19 18:28 
 

excelente indicador, podrias explicarme como poner que me notifique ?

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.09.16 11:14 
 

Very good

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2023.08.27 21:13 
 

Excelente indicador. Recomendo. Parabéns ao autor!

abracadab
44
abracadab 2023.08.27 13:56 
 

прикольно. спасибо

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.08.17 16:25 
 

Very good indicator.. Please can you help to add Push notifications

Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
344
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2023.07.04 05:39 
 

Good

999107
120
999107 2023.06.17 19:34 
 

Very good indicator indeed.thank you

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.22 10:57 
 

Excelent indicator with very good signals. Thank you very much. And the videos are also very good made. One question: Should the original variant be replaced with the V2 variant or should both variants be used together?

jose3905
84
jose3905 2023.05.22 03:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mthandeni Mnyandu
8689
Reply from developer Mthandeni Mnyandu 2023.05.22 09:28
ok sure i will make that upgrade for you ,I will sent u on inbox
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