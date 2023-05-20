Jackson Support and Resistance V2
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Excelente trabajo, mejora y ordena bastante donde entrar en compra o venta, mejoro mi rentabilidad. Muy recomendable este Indicador.
kindly respond to your inbox message. It has taken months and i am yet to get a reply from my enquiry. I wanted to know if you can share the code for the APCT chart patterns .
My trading was largely unstable till I met with this indicator
excelente indicador, podrias explicarme como poner que me notifique ?
Very good
Excelente indicador. Recomendo. Parabéns ao autor!
прикольно. спасибо
Very good indicator.. Please can you help to add Push notifications
Good
Very good indicator indeed.thank you
Excelent indicator with very good signals. Thank you very much. And the videos are also very good made. One question: Should the original variant be replaced with the V2 variant or should both variants be used together?
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Excelente trabajo, mejora y ordena bastante donde entrar en compra o venta, mejoro mi rentabilidad. Muy recomendable este Indicador.