Jackson Support and Resistance

4.78
Jackson Support and Resistance it a powerful advance support and resistance indicator which provide signal base on price action, it Design to make things easy for everyone to draw support and resistance. we believe most strategies are built with support and resistance as a foundation .Having support and resistance perfect can be a game change to you way of trading. It flexible to all instrument .don't forget to watch our video on how to us this indicator prefect and progressive.
Reviews 13
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua
289
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua 2026.04.13 19:54 
 

Excelente! Good job! Aumento mi rentabilidad, ya que me indica claramente donde generar una entrada.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:32 
 

dobry

Guy Tkdube
33
Guy Tkdube 2024.08.16 21:16 
 

excellent indicator . Thank you

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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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APICT Smart Trendline and Pattern Tool APICT Trendline + Pattern Indicator is a powerful all-in-one technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify market structure, draw dynamic support and resistance trendlines, and detect high-probability chart patterns in real time. Smart Trendline Detection The indicator automatically draws major and minor trendlines , clearly marking key support and resistance levels based on market structure. Separate controls for major and minor trends Adju
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Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua
289
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua 2026.04.13 19:54 
 

Excelente! Good job! Aumento mi rentabilidad, ya que me indica claramente donde generar una entrada.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:32 
 

dobry

Guy Tkdube
33
Guy Tkdube 2024.08.16 21:16 
 

excellent indicator . Thank you

Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos
159
Luis Gonzalo Mira Pintos 2024.02.03 22:34 
 

Excelente

Дмитрий Кветный
148
Дмитрий Кветный 2023.06.24 14:54 
 

Супер

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2023.06.21 23:08 
 

Excelente!

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2023.06.12 16:13 
 

Jackson Support and Resistance = Rubdfx Spike 100%

Jymo2004
14
Jymo2004 2023.05.29 20:16 
 

Best indicator ever met

clairenjeri
24
clairenjeri 2023.05.26 07:53 
 

Very good indicator. Works perfectly 9/10! Thank you!

Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
344
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2023.05.20 08:02 
 

Good Indicator...

999107
120
999107 2023.05.18 15:55 
 

Very useful tool Thanks for free I love it

cubetrader33
748
cubetrader33 2023.05.18 03:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.15 10:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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