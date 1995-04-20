Moving Average Timeframe

THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART

For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc.

Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance levels, and potential entry and exit points in the forex market

Short-term moving averages are used to identify short-term trends, while long-term moving averages are used to identify long-term trends

Moving averages can help identify potential entry and exit points in the market, such as when the price crosses above or below a moving average line

Moving averages can also be used to identify trend reversals, such as when the price starts to cross back and forth over the moving average line

Moving averages can confirm support and resistance levels, as the price often bounces off the moving average line when it is in an uptrend or downtrend

Moving averages should be used in combination with other technical indicators and fundamental analysis for informed trading decisions



