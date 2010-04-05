Ronz Scalper Eurusd

The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders.

This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase.

As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time.

Trade Information

The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending orders set above or below interesting support & resistance break-out levels.

Performance Report

Find below the EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot performance chart (click on the picture for full size view).

The track record is fully verified.

Absolute gain: +115.19%

Monthly performance: +52.13%

Drawdown: 14.77%

Recommendations & Specifications

Trading instruments: EUR/USD (and other pairs)

Time frames: M1 – M5

Minimum account balance: $100

Demo account: Yes

Real account: Yes

Trading platform: Metatrader 4



