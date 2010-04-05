Ronz Scalper Eurusd

The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders.

This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase.

As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time.

Trade Information

The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending orders set above or below interesting support & resistance break-out levels.

Performance Report

Find below the EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot performance chart (click on the picture for full size view).

The track record is fully verified.

  • Absolute gain: +115.19%
  • Monthly performance: +52.13%
  • Drawdown: 14.77%

Recommendations & Specifications

  • Trading instruments: EUR/USD (and other pairs)
  • Time frames: M1 – M5
  • Minimum account balance: $100
  • Demo account: Yes
  • Real account: Yes
  • Trading platform: Metatrader 4


Plus de l'auteur
Ea Scalper Broker
Tran Quoc Trung
Experts
Best Scalper EA is a very short scalper EA that analyzes the market by using some of the most powerful indicators, it uses the main trend to enter the market. This EA uses the D1 timeframe for identifying the trend and uses a short timeframe to enter the market. It is a scalper with a very short take and a stop. It’s a new unique and experimental EA that actually worked and has proven results! 93% Winning percentage with proper money management. It uses an adaptive trade trailing algorithm. This
Higher Timeframe TDEV
Tran Quoc Trung
Indicateurs
Aligning higher time frames for trading One of the main concepts behind the beginner strategy is multiple time frame analysis – using a higher time frame to determine the overall market direction and executing trades on a lower time frame. By determining the overall direction on a higher time frame and trading in that direction, you make sure that you trade in the direction of the overall trend – this increases your chances of profitable trades. In the beginner strategy, you use the 30 minute ch
Trend AI Hedge Daily Succsen
Tran Quoc Trung
Experts
This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi. inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved. sells at new high and same as buy.  Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions. past pips , pip look back range minimum range. trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend. stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops. 100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect lots set at 0.01 , variable. rsi period
