Ronz Scalper Eurusd

The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders.

This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase.

As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time.

Trade Information

The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending orders set above or below interesting support & resistance break-out levels.

Performance Report

Find below the EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot performance chart (click on the picture for full size view).

The track record is fully verified.

  • Absolute gain: +115.19%
  • Monthly performance: +52.13%
  • Drawdown: 14.77%

Recommendations & Specifications

  • Trading instruments: EUR/USD (and other pairs)
  • Time frames: M1 – M5
  • Minimum account balance: $100
  • Demo account: Yes
  • Real account: Yes
  • Trading platform: Metatrader 4


