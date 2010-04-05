Ronz Scalper Eurusd
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tran Quoc Trung
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders.
This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase.
As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time.
Trade Information
The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending orders set above or below interesting support & resistance break-out levels.
Performance Report
Find below the EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot performance chart (click on the picture for full size view).
The track record is fully verified.
- Absolute gain: +115.19%
- Monthly performance: +52.13%
- Drawdown: 14.77%
Recommendations & Specifications
- Trading instruments: EUR/USD (and other pairs)
- Time frames: M1 – M5
- Minimum account balance: $100
- Demo account: Yes
- Real account: Yes
- Trading platform: Metatrader 4