Recovery Drawdown MT5

"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance.

This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps.

The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into losses if the market changes direction. By closing winning trades first, it ensures that the profits are protected and effectively used to resolve the remaining losing trades.

Once the profits are secured, "Recovery Drawdown" utilizes these funds to close as many losing trades as possible in the account.

The goal is to reduce the losses and balance the account as quickly as possible. This helps to halt the loss process and lays the foundation for initiating the recovery.

After closing the losing trades to the extent possible, the EA focuses on balancing the account.

To achieve this, the lot size of the remaining trades is automatically adjusted. This involves decreasing the lot size, which in turn reduces the risk associated with future trades. The balancing approach of "Recovery Drawdown" allows for risk control and limiting potential losses while aiming for smaller yet consistent gains.

The process is repeated continuously until the drawdown is completely eliminated and the account is back in a positive position. Once the account has regained its initial balance, the EA reopens trades with a smaller lot size. This enables consistent gains and closure of any remaining losses in the account.

The installation and configuration of "Recovery Drawdown" are straightforward and do not require advanced technical knowledge. You can quickly install and configure the EA, allowing you to start recovering your account within minutes.

Furthermore, you have complete control over the EA's configuration. You can adjust the parameters according to your preferences and individual needs, adapting it to your specific trading style.

If you wish to test the EA before making a purchase, you have the opportunity to download the free demo version.

This allows you to evaluate the indicator in the "Strategy Tester" without any commitment, helping you make an informed decision about your final purchase.

For additional support, a reliable technical team is available to answer your questions and provide assistance.

If you need help or have inquiries during the process of recovering your account, feel free to contact them. They are committed to helping you every step of the way.

    Recommended products
    Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
    Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
    Experts
    REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
    FX Vol 20 Titan
    Angel Torres
    Experts
    VIEW THE LIVE TRACKING SIGNAL HERE REGISTER AN ACCOUNT WITH THE BROKER HERE ACCESS THE OFFICIAL COPYTRADING INVESTMENT OFFER HERE Fx Vol 20 Titan -- Professional Expert Advisor for Weltrade (H1) Fx Vol 20 Titan is a high-precision automated algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the Weltrade broker, natively optimized for the Fx Vol 20 synthetic index on the one-hour (H1) timeframe. The algorithm utilizes an advanced mathematical engine based on the recognition of volatility patte
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    Experts
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    Experts
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    Disruptive Edge
    Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
    Experts
    Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    Experts
    PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
    Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    Experts
    Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA — professional trading advisor based on harmonic patterns for MetaTrader 5 Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA is a professional automated trading advisor (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automated trading based on harmonic patterns, Fibonacci ratios, algorithmic market analysis, and intelligent capital management. The EA continuously scans the chart, automatically detects formed harmonic X-A-B-C-D patterns, verifies them against classic Fibonacci ratio
    Push Capture
    Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
    Experts
    PUSH Capture A multi-symbol portfolio EA — engineered by a developer, refined by a trader. PUSH Capture is a fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor that trades a diversified basket of major markets from a single chart. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or reacting to every tick, it follows a disciplined, time-driven framework — entering, managing, and exiting positions according to a defined plan, with the patience and consistency that manual trading rarely achieves. A true portfolio a
    Gold Hunter Master
    CENK GUNER
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading and is structured to operate under high-volatility market conditions. Historical backtest observations indicate stable operational behavior during major market movements over the past year. Based on these results, a minimum account balance of approximately 1,000 USD with a 0.01 lot size is recommended. Using significantly smaller balances may increase exposure to risk and is generally not advisable from a capital manag
    XAU Cipher
    Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) Set files and updates : I regularly publish optimized configurations for different risk profiles (Low, Medium, High) on my official channels. Official MQL5 Channel Telegram Set Files Channel Full User Guide : Read the complete usage guide The current price may increase as the product gains traction in the Market. The problem is not just the entry… it’s what happens after. Most traders don’t fail because of bad entries, but because drawdown grows, positions are manage
    TepuyFX Martingale
    Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
    Experts
    TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
    Precision Day Break EA
    Savaliya Raj
    Experts
    Precision DayBreak EA Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   For MT4/5 Algo Development Inquiry.  Precision DayBreak EA is a smart breakout system that trades based on Previous Day High & Low levels . Break High → BUY Break Low → SELL Fully automated market execution Optional one trade per day (disciplined trading) Auto lot (risk %) + fixed lot support Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop Clean chart with previous day range box Works on all symbols & brokers Dynamic Prici
    Analytical Expert Pro
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The Expert Mind Core algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying exhaustion zones where the probability of a corrective movement significantly outweig
    Impulse Hadge
    Dilmurad Zamitov
    Experts
    English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
    Gold Martingale Robot
    Borriphat Maitree
    Experts
    To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
    Quantum Grid AI Trader
    Shu Kai Shang
    Experts
    Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — Professional Intelligent Grid Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 is a professional intelligent grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It integrates multi-strategy adaptive logic with a complete risk management system, delivering stable and outstanding performance in ranging markets while balancing efficient capital utilization and strict risk control. System Core Advantages Built-in multiple mature strategy mode
    Elliott Wave EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
    King Strategies Empire
    DRT Circle
    Experts
    King Strategies  Empire – Expert Advisor Description King Strategies  Empire is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), combining structured market analysis with multiple independent trading systems. The EA is designed around five unique engines, each operating with its own trading logic and approach to market behavior. This modular structure allows the strategies to function independently while contributing to a broader trading framework focused on Gold m
    Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
    Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
    Experts
    Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
    Pankaj Kapadia
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
    Best Gold Trump Era Investing Ea
    Mauricio Enrique Rojas Parejo
    Experts
    +4 Years of data. This is the best scalping trend following strategy during this Trump Era.  It has a compound interest system that will make you grow your account while keeping a moderate to low risk. This is not just a BS get-rich-quick bot. This is an actual price action based EA that will perform its best for the next +2 years. Its trades are taken based off of Market Trends, TRUE SnR levels and even ICT's Fair Value Gaps. This has all of the best trading knowledge into one simple EA. If you
    Pattern Recognition EA
    Claudiu-georgian Zavera
    Experts
    Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
    Iconic BTC AI
    Maurice Prang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00) Launch Pricing Current price: 499 USD. Available licenses: 10. Next price tier: 599 USD. Final price: 1699 USD. Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available. Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries th
    SuperGrid EA
    Hamid Jalili Nejad
    Experts
    Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
    Pew Pew MT5
    Wilna Barnard
    Experts
    Important Risk Notice PEW PEW is an experimental EA built around a recovery-grid concept inspired by the general idea behind Waka Waka. This is the only EA in my range that uses this type of strategy, and I want to be completely upfront about the risk involved. While the system may still produce strong results over shorter periods, recovery-grid strategies can accumulate significant exposure and can ultimately lead to large drawdowns or even a blown account if market conditions move against the
    AutoTrade US500
    Amirhossein Bakhtiari
    Experts
    AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
    Gecko EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (1)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
    MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
    Xin You Lin
    Utilities
    MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
    Ilan
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.51 (41)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (34)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (146)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (9)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.16 (43)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (136)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.81 (27)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.87 (15)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.08 (37)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Vexora sera
    Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.2 (25)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    More from author
    AI Forecast MT5
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    Indicators
    The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future. With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possi
    Trade Manager MT4 Mr Sam Gold
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    Utilities
    ️ Discover the powerful Trade Manager for MetaTrader, a tool that will revolutionize your trading experience in the financial market. This innovative software provides you with efficiency and speed, allowing you to execute all your trades quickly and visually. ️ With just a click of a button, the Trade Manager creates three strategic lines: a blue line for order placement, a green line for take profit, and a red line for stop loss. These lines offer you a clear focus and enable you to manage
    Recovery Drawdown MT4
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    3 (2)
    Experts
    "Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into losse
    The 10 Year Conqueror
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    Experts
    "The 10-Year Conqueror" is a highly sophisticated automated trading system that is based on a carefully designed combination of key indicators to give you a significant edge in the market. Let's take a closer look at the main features that make this EA an attractive option for enhancing your trades: Accurate divergence detection: This EA leverages divergences between price and key indicators to identify profitable opportunities. By carefully analyzing these imbalances, "The 10-year Conqueror" ca
    AI Forecast MT4
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    Indicators
    The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future. With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possi
    Trade Manager MT5 Mr Sam Gold
    Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
    Utilities
    ️ Discover the powerful Trade Manager for MetaTrader, a tool that will revolutionize your trading experience in the financial market. This innovative software provides you with efficiency and speed, allowing you to execute all your trades quickly and visually. ️ With just a click of a button, the Trade Manager creates three strategic lines: a blue line for order placement, a green line for take profit, and a red line for stop loss. These lines offer you a clear focus and enable you to manage
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review