AI Forecast MT4

The "AI Forecast" indicator is the result of a unique experiment in which I asked an AI how to create the best indicator to anticipate the market. The AI suggested measuring the past history of the price and its reactions to different levels, and then calculating the probabilities of the price reaction in the future.

With this idea, I designed with the help of another AI the "AI Forecast" indicator, which adapts to any MetaTrader chart and shows you three lines: one for entry and two for possible exits. In addition, it shows you the probabilities of the price reaching those levels, so you can make more informed decisions.

The "AI Forecast" indicator works as follows: first, it analyzes the past history of the price and detects the most relevant levels where there were trend changes or consolidations. Then, it measures the frequency and intensity with which the price reacted to those levels in the past. Then, it uses an artificial intelligence algorithm to calculate the probabilities of the price reacting to those levels again in the future. Finally, it shows you the most optimal entry and exit lines for each trade, based on the calculated probabilities.





Step 1: The user selects the entry level and the two possible outcomes (Take Profit and Stop Loss) and clicks on calculate. In an instant, the full potential of the indicator is unleashed.





Step 2: The indicator utilizes the historical data along with mathematical formulas provided by AI to perform calculations and evaluate the probabilities of the price reaching that level. It also takes into consideration different relevant levels with varying degrees of importance based on the formula. This ensures precise and robust forecasts.





Step 3: The indicator displays the probabilities of the two levels along with their respective percentages. This provides the user with the necessary information to make strategic decisions on whether to execute or discard a trade. With our tool, you will be one step ahead in your trading decisions.





Our indicator stands out for the benefits of using AI in the financial market. By incorporating artificial intelligence, our product analyzes large volumes of historical data and recognizes complex patterns that humans might overlook. AI enhances forecasting ability by identifying subtle correlations and hidden trends in the data, providing a clearer and more accurate understanding of potential price reactions. With our indicator, you are backed by an intelligent and powerful tool.





This indicator allows you to save time and effort, as you do not need to be aware of the news or other complex indicators.

The "AI Forecast" indicator is compatible with any currency pair and time frame, and automatically adjusts to market conditions. You can also customize the colors, sizes and parameters of the indicator according to your preferences.

If you have any questions or want my help, you can contact me by private message. I will be happy to assist you and answer your questions.