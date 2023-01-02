Recovery Drawdown MT4

3

"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance.

This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps.

The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into losses if the market changes direction. By closing winning trades first, it ensures that the profits are protected and effectively used to resolve the remaining losing trades.

Once the profits are secured, "Recovery Drawdown" utilizes these funds to close as many losing trades as possible in the account.

The goal is to reduce the losses and balance the account as quickly as possible. This helps to halt the loss process and lays the foundation for initiating the recovery.

After closing the losing trades to the extent possible, the EA focuses on balancing the account.

To achieve this, the lot size of the remaining trades is automatically adjusted. This involves decreasing the lot size, which in turn reduces the risk associated with future trades. The balancing approach of "Recovery Drawdown" allows for risk control and limiting potential losses while aiming for smaller yet consistent gains.

The process is repeated continuously until the drawdown is completely eliminated and the account is back in a positive position. Once the account has regained its initial balance, the EA reopens trades with a smaller lot size. This enables consistent gains and closure of any remaining losses in the account.

The installation and configuration of "Recovery Drawdown" are straightforward and do not require advanced technical knowledge. You can quickly install and configure the EA, allowing you to start recovering your account within minutes.

Furthermore, you have complete control over the EA's configuration. You can adjust the parameters according to your preferences and individual needs, adapting it to your specific trading style.

If you wish to test the EA before making a purchase, you have the opportunity to download the free demo version.

This allows you to evaluate the indicator in the "Strategy Tester" without any commitment, helping you make an informed decision about your final purchase.

For additional support, a reliable technical team is available to answer your questions and provide assistance.

If you need help or have inquiries during the process of recovering your account, feel free to contact them. They are committed to helping you every step of the way.

Reviews 3
williamshearer25
60
williamshearer25 2023.05.06 14:08 
 

After buying a couple of different drawdown eas found this one and what can I say definitely by far the best one I have bought get the parameters right this will save your accounts 5star+

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into loss
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Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2023.07.02 10:36 
 

The creator does not provide enough information, does not answer on the EA's own forum, does not attend to new functions, does not give sets, does not answer anything. The EA can be operating for months without ever recovering the Drawdown of an operations grid. Highly regretted having bought it, and outraged at the lack of help from the programmer

Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
12897
Reply from developer Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas 2023.07.15 01:28
The file that is acquired when buying it is EXACTLY the same one that is used in the demo version. I always tell ALL my clients to try the demo version before buying. And I am ALWAYS available in my private chat to answer any questions. In any case, I am available for anyone, greetings and success to all.
Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2023.05.16 07:51 
 

Good product works as expected, Products like this are essential to maintain a solid account in this market, an indispensable tool many times I will need it for sure and many times it will save my account, Simple product to use and understand and knowing how to use excellent results.

Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
12897
Reply from developer Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas 2023.05.16 16:31
Thank you so much
williamshearer25
60
williamshearer25 2023.05.06 14:08 
 

After buying a couple of different drawdown eas found this one and what can I say definitely by far the best one I have bought get the parameters right this will save your accounts 5star+

Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
12897
Reply from developer Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas 2023.05.06 22:25
Thank you so much for you review.
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