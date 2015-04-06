The 10 Year Conqueror

"The 10-Year Conqueror" is a highly sophisticated automated trading system that is based on a carefully designed combination of key indicators to give you a significant edge in the market. Let's take a closer look at the main features that make this EA an attractive option for enhancing your trades:

Accurate divergence detection: This EA leverages divergences between price and key indicators to identify profitable opportunities. By carefully analyzing these imbalances, "The 10-year Conqueror" can generate highly accurate entry signals, allowing you to capitalize on timely moments to open positions.

Comprehensive analysis: The system is not limited to a single metric; it utilizes high and low measurements, price velocity, and momentum to further enhance the accuracy of entry signals. By considering multiple factors and conducting thorough analysis, the EA provides a more comprehensive view of market conditions and helps you make informed decisions.

Strategic reentries: One of the most impressive features of "10 Year Conqueror" is its ability to efficiently manage failed trades. If an initial trade is unsuccessful, the EA strategically reenters at the same optimal market points. This maximizes your chances of exiting with a profit by capitalizing on the underlying trend and minimizing losses.

Intelligent risk management: With solid built-in risk management, "10 Year Conqueror" protects your capital and helps maximize long-term profits. The EA implements adjustable stop loss and take profit strategies, allowing you to effectively control and limit your risks. Additionally, you can customize risk levels according to your preferences and trading style.

User-friendly: While "The 10 Year Conqueror" is a highly advanced system, it does not require advanced technical knowledge to use. You can quickly install it on your trading platform and start benefiting from its features. If you are a beginner trader, this accessibility allows you to make the most of the EA's potential without unnecessary complications.

In summary, "10-year Conqueror" is a comprehensive and powerful EA that utilizes a smart combination of indicators to provide you with precise and timely entries. With its ability to manage failed trades, intelligent risk management, and user-friendliness, this EA becomes an essential tool for serious traders looking to maximize their profits and achieve consistent performance over time.

If you have any further questions or concerns, feel free to contact me. I'm here to provide you with the assistance you need to make informed decisions in your trading.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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