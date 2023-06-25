DrawHurdle MT5

  • Indicators
  • Kazuya Yamaoka
    Kazuya Yamaoka

    Kazuya Yamaoka

    Forex Trader & Forex Live Streamer💹I am publishing all trading steps📹Mainly, US Dollar straight🇺🇸🇪🇺🇯🇵🇬🇧🇨🇳🇦🇺🇨🇦🇨🇭🇭🇰I monetize with 9 MetaTrader original indicators based on established tactics📈I am publishing my daily income on social medias📊
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 25 June 2023
  • Activations: 5

The system automatically draws resistance and support lines,

The system automatically draws resistance and support lines, so you can see at a glance the price range where you are most likely to encounter resistance.

Therefore, you can trade in price zones where you are less likely to encounter resistance.


We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system.

Please check for yourself if it is usable.

Please check it out for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex


We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk.

We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the information provided.


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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
AutoScroll MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
AutoScroll automatically scrolls the chart by the set width (pips). You can see the next milestone without having to operate the chart yourself. You can concentrate on trading. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage c
CountDown MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
The time until the end of the bar is counted down. Therefore, you can time your order while watching the chart. You can concentrate on your trading. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the info
DrawFibonacci MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
DrawChartPattern MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
The chart pattern is automatically drawn. It also automatically tells you the price at which you are most likely to buy or sell according to the pattern. Therefore, there is no need to memorize patterns or draw lines by yourself. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We
DrawHurdle MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
The system automatically draws resistance and support lines, The system automatically draws resistance and support lines, so you can see at a glance the price range where you are most likely to encounter resistance. Therefore, you can trade in price zones where you are less likely to encounter resistance. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guaran
DrawTurningPoint MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
WhaleFinder MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
USD Surfer MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on data from the Bank for International Settlements, 78.8% of the world's major 8 currency pairs can be checked instantly. It tells you whether the U.S. dollar is being bought or sold in a matter of seconds. So, even in the fast-moving phase after the release of economic indicators, you can see the flow and pushes of the U.S. dollar, We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.c
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
AutoScroll MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
AutoScroll automatically scrolls the chart by the set width (pips). You can see the next milestone without having to operate the chart yourself. You can concentrate on trading. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage c
CountDown MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
The time until the end of the bar is counted down. Therefore, you can time your order while watching the chart. You can concentrate on your trading. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the info
DrawFibonacci MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
DrawChartPattern MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
The chart pattern is automatically drawn. It also automatically tells you the price at which you are most likely to buy or sell according to the pattern. Therefore, there is no need to memorize patterns or draw lines by yourself. * The "WhaleFinder" includes four indicators ("DrawTurningPoint", "DrawHurdle", "DrawChartPattern", "DrawFibonacci").  so, Please be careful not to purchase more than one copy (duplicates). We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yo
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
USD Surfer MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on data from the Bank for International Settlements, 78.8% of the world's major 8 currency pairs can be checked instantly. It tells you whether the U.S. dollar is being bought or sold in a matter of seconds. So, even in the fast-moving phase after the release of economic indicators, you can see the flow and pushes of the U.S. dollar, We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.c
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