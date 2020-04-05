Ronex King MT5

Multi-Strategy Consensus and Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor

Ronex King MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilizes a multi-strategy consensus engine combined with a volatility-adaptive grid recovery mechanism. Rather than executing trades based on a single indicator, the EA requires a voting consensus among several built-in modules before entering a primary position, filtering out low-probability setups.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

  1. Broker Execution: https://ic.com/?camp=93956 (Recommended: IC Markets Raw Spread ).

Core Functionality & Logic

1. Multi-Strategy Consensus Engine (M15 Timeframe)

The EA monitors 12 built-in trend, momentum, and mean-reversion models at the open of each new M15 bar.

  • Consensus Filter: A primary order is initialized only when a minimum 50% consensus threshold is reached among active models.
  • Market Filters: Integrated filters adjust trade permissions based on active trading session times, high-spread rollover periods, and volatility spike metrics.

2. Dynamic Recovery Grid (Every Tick Execution)

If a position enters drawdown, a directionally isolated recovery grid is activated:

  • ATR-Based Spacing: Grid steps are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). Distances automatically expand during high volatility and contract during low-volatility conditions.
  • Independent BUY and SELL Grids: The EA manages long and short recovery states completely separately, ensuring full compatibility with hedging accounts.
  • Averaging-Down Only: Recovery grid positions are strictly opened when price moves against the active basket direction.

3. Unified Basket Management

  • Unified Take Profit: When multiple grid levels are active, the EA calculates a volume-weighted average price and sets a single, unified take-profit target at the broker level for all trades in the active direction.
  • Equity Drawdown Protection: Features a capital protection limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ). If the combined floating loss of the EA's open positions reaches this user-defined limit, all trades are automatically liquidated.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN / Low Spread recommended)
  • Execution Mode: Analytical consensus runs on bar open; trailing stops, break-even targets, grids, and drawdown protections run on every tick.

Main Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Lot size calculated dynamically based on account balance (set to  0  for fixed lot size).
  • GridStep / MaxGridLevels / GridLotMultiple: Parameters to configure the step distance, maximum active levels, and lot multiplier for grid recovery.
  • TakeProfit / StopLoss: Targets for single trade exits and average basket targets.
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Global equity cut-loss threshold percentage.
  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points to filter entries during high volatility or rollover hours.
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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