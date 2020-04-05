Ronex King MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilizes a multi-strategy consensus engine combined with a volatility-adaptive grid recovery mechanism. Rather than executing trades based on a single indicator, the EA requires a voting consensus among several built-in modules before entering a primary position, filtering out low-probability setups.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Broker Execution: https://ic.com/?camp=93956 (Recommended: IC Markets Raw Spread ).

Core Functionality & Logic

1. Multi-Strategy Consensus Engine (M15 Timeframe)

The EA monitors 12 built-in trend, momentum, and mean-reversion models at the open of each new M15 bar.

Consensus Filter: A primary order is initialized only when a minimum 50% consensus threshold is reached among active models.

A primary order is initialized only when a minimum 50% consensus threshold is reached among active models. Market Filters: Integrated filters adjust trade permissions based on active trading session times, high-spread rollover periods, and volatility spike metrics.

2. Dynamic Recovery Grid (Every Tick Execution)

If a position enters drawdown, a directionally isolated recovery grid is activated:

ATR-Based Spacing: Grid steps are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). Distances automatically expand during high volatility and contract during low-volatility conditions.

Grid steps are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). Distances automatically expand during high volatility and contract during low-volatility conditions. Independent BUY and SELL Grids: The EA manages long and short recovery states completely separately, ensuring full compatibility with hedging accounts.

The EA manages long and short recovery states completely separately, ensuring full compatibility with hedging accounts. Averaging-Down Only: Recovery grid positions are strictly opened when price moves against the active basket direction.

3. Unified Basket Management

Unified Take Profit: When multiple grid levels are active, the EA calculates a volume-weighted average price and sets a single, unified take-profit target at the broker level for all trades in the active direction.

When multiple grid levels are active, the EA calculates a volume-weighted average price and sets a single, unified take-profit target at the broker level for all trades in the active direction. Equity Drawdown Protection: Features a capital protection limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ). If the combined floating loss of the EA's open positions reaches this user-defined limit, all trades are automatically liquidated.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

M15 (15 Minutes) Account Type: Hedging (ECN / Low Spread recommended)

Hedging (ECN / Low Spread recommended) Execution Mode: Analytical consensus runs on bar open; trailing stops, break-even targets, grids, and drawdown protections run on every tick.

Main Input Parameters