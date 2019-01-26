Take Your Profit X3 MT5

Take your Profit is a fully automatic multi-currency expert Advisor that trades on the Forex market using a trend strategy based on a breakout or rebound from moving Average or Double Exponential Moving Average with the possibility of placing up to three take profits in one trade. The EA can be run on any instruments with any TF, but the best results are obtained on TF: M30, H1, H4.

The deal is opened by fully fixing the price above or below the moving average. Entry into the long is carried out by low, and in the short by high fast MA, after each transaction there is a reversal of the parameters, which avoids false signals. In case of a" false breakout "of the moving average, the robot will open another series of trades in the direction of the main trade when the" refilling " is enabled.





The advantages of the robot

* No need to disconnect during news

* Always set SL, TP and 2 scenarios to transfer trades to breakeven.

* The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account

* Flip quick MA Haya to low after the signal for a more accurate trade entry at the breakout or the bounce from slow MA/DEMA

* Slow moving MA/DEM selection





Characteristic

* Prevent duplication-false / true – prevent duplication. False-duplication enabled, True-disabled

* Number of duplication-2 - the number of deals with refilling on the false breakout of the moving

* Close entry-false / true-close trades on the opposite signal, if False – trades will be hedged, if True-close trades on the reverse signal

* TimeFrame-1H-select timeframe

* Time work on / off-false / true-time limit

* Time start-9

* Time finish-9

* Auto Lot-false / true – auto lot, if True, the % of risk per trade will be calculated taking into account the stop loss value from equity. (Deposit $ 1000, autolot 2%, stop loss 100P. 2%=$20

To calculate the lot per trade with a risk of 2% of 1000$ we 20$ / 100P = 0.02 l

* Lots for main orders

* Lot #1-2-trading volume for the first target

* Lot #2-2-trading volume for the second target

* Lot #3 – 1 – trading volume for the third goal

* %X-1.3-martingale (multiplies the first target in case of closing with a loss, 1-disabled)

* Lots of orders for refill orders to be filled is displayed when Auto Price - true if it is about the breakdown of the slow moving MA or DEMA

* Lot #1 double-2-trading volume for the first purpose of refilling

* Lot #2 double-1-trading volume for the second purpose of refilling

* Lot #3 double-1-trading volume for the third topping purpose

* Takes orders for the main

* Take Profit #1 - 750

* Take Profit #2 - 1800

* Take Profit #3 – 3500

* Takes for orders to be filled

* Take Profit #1 double-600

* Take Profit #2 double-1500

* Take Profit #3 double-3000

Other parameters

* Stop loss-300-Orders will be automatically opened with this stop loss value.

* BreakEven after first Take-300 – after reaching the first target, the remaining trades will be transferred to the specified "breakeven after the first take»

* BreakEven – 200 – is triggered by the achievement of the price of "pips" (the value before the first goal) and activates the "Closing the breakeven to take»

* BreakEven price plus points-10-All 3 trades are moved to breakeven after reaching the price of 200 p. as mentioned above, if the first target is not reached, the trade will be closed at breakeven.

You can set a negative value, for example -100 (minus one hundred)

* Trailing-850-distance from which the trawl will be started

All values are specified in pips, to disable any of the parameters you need to select the value – 0 (zero)

* Maximum Allowed Slippage-0-limit entry to a slippage trade

* Maximum Allowed Spread-0-limit entry to a spread trade

* Magic – 100500 – a magic number for identifying the EA's orders.

MA Settings-quick MA settings

* MA period-1

* MA Shift-0

* MA Method

* MA Price – Low

* Auto Price-false / true – automatically rebuild MA from Hai to low.

The entrance is long on law, short on Huy.

MA / DEMA Settings - settings and selection of slow moving

* Type MA / DEMA-MA / DEMA - select slow moving between MA or DEMA

* Period-90

* Shift-0

* Price-Median price

* Method (MA only) - Exponential-MA only