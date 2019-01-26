Take Your Profit

Take Your Profit X3 MT5
Take your Profit is a fully automatic multi-currency expert Advisor that trades on the Forex market using a trend strategy based on a breakout or rebound from moving Average or Double Exponential Moving Average with the possibility of placing up to three take profits in one trade. The EA can be run on any instruments with any TF, but the best results are obtained on TF: M30, H1, H4. 
The deal is opened by fully fixing the price above or below the moving average. Entry into the long is carried out by low, and in the short by high fast MA, after each transaction there is a reversal of the parameters, which avoids false signals. In case of a" false breakout "of the moving average, the robot will open another series of trades in the direction of the main trade when the" refilling " is enabled.

The advantages of the robot
* No need to disconnect during news
* Always set SL, TP and 2 scenarios to transfer trades to breakeven.
* The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account
* Flip quick MA Haya to low after the signal for a more accurate trade entry at the breakout or the bounce from slow MA/DEMA
* Slow moving MA/DEM selection


Characteristic
* Prevent duplication-false / true – prevent duplication. False-duplication enabled, True-disabled
* Number of duplication-2 - the number of deals with refilling on the false breakout of the moving
* Close entry-false / true-close trades on the opposite signal, if False – trades will be hedged, if True-close trades on the reverse signal
* TimeFrame-1H-select timeframe
* Time work on / off-false / true-time limit

* Time start-9
*  Time finish-9 

* Auto Lot-false / true – auto lot, if True, the % of risk per trade will be calculated taking into account the stop loss value from equity. (Deposit $ 1000, autolot 2%, stop loss 100P. 2%=$20
To calculate the lot per trade with a risk of 2% of 1000$ we 20$ / 100P = 0.02 l
* Lots for main orders
* Lot #1-2-trading volume for the first target
* Lot #2-2-trading volume for the second target
* Lot #3 – 1 – trading volume for the third goal
* %X-1.3-martingale (multiplies the first target in case of closing with a loss, 1-disabled)
* Lots of orders for refill orders to be filled is displayed when Auto Price - true if it is about the breakdown of the slow moving MA or DEMA
* Lot #1 double-2-trading volume for the first purpose of refilling
* Lot #2 double-1-trading volume for the second purpose of refilling
* Lot #3 double-1-trading volume for the third topping purpose
* Takes orders for the main
* Take Profit #1 - 750
* Take Profit #2 - 1800
* Take Profit #3 – 3500
* Takes for orders to be filled
* Take Profit #1 double-600 
* Take Profit #2 double-1500 
* Take Profit #3 double-3000
Other parameters
* Stop loss-300-Orders will be automatically opened with this stop loss value. 
* BreakEven after first Take-300 – after reaching the first target, the remaining trades will be transferred to the specified "breakeven after the first take»
* BreakEven – 200 – is triggered by the achievement of the price of "pips" (the value before the first goal) and activates the "Closing the breakeven to take»
* BreakEven price plus points-10-All 3 trades are moved to breakeven after reaching the price of 200 p. as mentioned above, if the first target is not reached, the trade will be closed at breakeven.
You can set a negative value, for example -100 (minus one hundred)
* Trailing-850-distance from which the trawl will be started
All values are specified in pips, to disable any of the parameters you need to select the value – 0 (zero)
* Maximum Allowed Slippage-0-limit entry to a slippage trade
* Maximum Allowed Spread-0-limit entry to a spread trade
* Magic – 100500 – a magic number for identifying the EA's orders.
MA Settings-quick MA settings
* MA period-1
* MA Shift-0
* MA Method 
* MA Price – Low
* Auto Price-false / true – automatically rebuild MA from Hai to low. 
The entrance is long on law, short on Huy.
MA / DEMA Settings - settings and selection of slow moving
* Type MA / DEMA-MA / DEMA - select slow moving between MA or DEMA
* Period-90 
* Shift-0
* Price-Median price
* Method (MA only) - Exponential-MA only
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Aleksei Gavrilenko
209
Aleksei Gavrilenko 2019.02.06 20:35 
 

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