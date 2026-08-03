Mother Superior EA
- Experts
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Andras FeherI develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 5
MOTHER SUPERIOR
Mother Superior is a professional XAUUSD portfolio Expert Advisor combining 21 independent strategies in one MetaTrader 5 system.
Each strategy uses its own timeframe, entry conditions, protective stop-loss, take-profit structure, break-even logic, trailing sto, trading session and market-regime filters. This multi-strategy architecture is designed to reduce dependence on any single setup or market condition.
The EA operates from a single XAUUSD chart while internally managing all required timeframes.
Mother Superior is not a scalper but primarily a swing trader—trading is a marathon, not a sprint, and it is built to be your reliable companion for the journey.
NOT GRID. NOT MARTINGALE.
Mother Superior is not a grid, martingale or loss-recovery EA.
Multiple positions may occasionally be open at the same time because the EA operates up to 21 independent strategies. Each trade originates from its own strategy signal and is managed independently with its own:
- Protective stop-loss
- TP1, TP2 and TP3 structure
- Break-even logic
- Trailing-stop logic
- Session and market-regime management
Positions are not added at predefined grid distances, and new trades are not opened to recover previous losses. Simultaneous positions represent separate strategy signals, not grid levels.
Public Forward Monitoring
Live monitoring started on 03 Augus 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for MOTHER SUPERIOR under actual broker conditions.
View MOTHER SUPERIOR Public Forward Monitoring
MAIN FEATURES
- 21 independently enabled XAUUSD strategies
- Multi-strategy and multi-timeframe operation
- Runs from one MetaTrader 5 chart
- No grid or martingale logic
- No loss-recovery position stacking
- Independent SL, TP, break-even and trailing management
- Individual allocation settings for every strategy
- Fixed Lot, Risk Percent and Equity Step sizing modes
- Maximum simultaneous-strategy limit
- Maximum aggregate-lot protection
- Maximum lot per new trade
- Projected margin-level protection
- Spread and execution-deviation controls
- Optional trading-hour and weekday filters
- Daily-loss and total-loss protection options
- Optional equity and daily-profit protection
- Master switch for new entries
- Existing trades remain managed when new entries are disabled
- Automatic strategy-specific magic numbers
- Configurable order comments
- Detailed on-chart portfolio dashboard
- No separate History Reader required
FACTORY DEFAULT CONFIGURATION
The factory default is the 1K Fixed 0.01 Lot profile:
- All 21 public strategies enabled
- Fixed 0.01 lot allocation per strategy
- No equity scaling
- Maximum 0.01 lot per new trade
- Maximum 21 simultaneous strategies
- Emergency aggregate ceiling of 0.21 lot
- Information panel enabled
This does not mean that all 21 strategies will trade simultaneously. Each strategy must receive its own valid signal before opening a position.
Users can load another preset or adjust individual strategy allocations before enabling trading.
INDEPENDENT TRADE MANAGEMENT
Mother Superior does not apply one global exit template to every position. Each strategy follows its own internal trade-management path.
Depending on the strategy and the executable position volume, management may include partial TP1 and TP2 exits, a final TP3 target, break-even protection and trailing-stop management.
The internal stop-loss and target distances are based on each strategy’s native price-distance or volatility logic. Changing the lot size changes the monetary exposure without altering the strategy’s underlying price geometry.
The EA also adapts partial exits to the broker’s minimum volume and lot step. Small positions that cannot be divided into three valid portions remain protected through their applicable stop-loss, break-even, trailing and final-target logic.
POSITION-SIZING MODES
Fixed Lot
Uses the individually configured fixed-lot allocation of each enabled strategy. Position size does not automatically increase with account equity.
Risk Percent
Calculates volume from the strategy’s risk percentage, account equity, stop distance, symbol specification and broker volume rules.
Equity Step
Scales the configured base allocations when account equity reaches defined steps. This mode can increase exposure rapidly and should only be used with appropriate per-trade, aggregate-lot and margin-level limits.
All sizing modes remain subject to the configured portfolio protections.
PORTFOLIO AND ACCOUNT CONTROLS
Mother Superior provides configurable controls for personal and evaluation-style trading accounts, including:
- Maximum open strategies
- Maximum aggregate lots
- Maximum lot per trade
- Minimum projected margin level
- Spread and execution filters
- Daily-loss and total-loss thresholds
- Optional profit protection
- Global trading schedule
- Monday delayed start
- Friday entry stop
- Optional Friday position close
These are protective tools and do not guarantee compliance with any broker or proprietary-trading program. Always verify the current rules, reset times, leverage, commissions and server-time boundaries of the actual account.
ON-CHART DASHBOARD
The information panel provides a clear portfolio overview, including:
- Active profile and sizing mode
- Balance and equity
- Daily and floating profit or loss
- Current and peak drawdown
- Open positions and aggregate lots
- Active-strategy count
- Portfolio limits
- Blocked-entry count
- Spread and margin information
- Master entry-switch status
- EA and magic-number information
The panel can be minimized or repositioned through the public inputs.
INSTALLATION
- Attach Mother Superior to one XAUUSD chart.
- Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
- Select the required position-sizing mode or preset.
- Review every allocation and portfolio-limit input.
- Verify the broker’s XAUUSD symbol name and contract specifications.
- Use a unique base magic number when running multiple instances.
- Test the exact broker, symbol and preset in the Strategy Tester before demo or live use.
The chart timeframe does not define every strategy’s signal timeframe. Each module requests its own internal timeframe data. Allow sufficient price history to synchronize before evaluating signals.
Need Help?
If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.
I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.
RISK DISCLOSURE
Historical Strategy Tester results are not live results, forecasts or guarantees of future performance.
Results can be materially affected by data quality, spread, commission, swap, slippage, execution delay, liquidity, leverage, broker specifications and modelling assumptions. A preset tested with one broker may produce different results with another broker.
Leveraged XAUUSD trading involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of the full trading capital.
Begin in the Strategy Tester, continue on a demo account and verify the dashboard and MetaTrader Journal before considering live use. Broker-specific testing, stress testing, walk-forward analysis and unseen demo or shadow-forward observation are strongly recommended.
Mother Superior is a portfolio trading tool. It does not promise profit, a maximum future drawdown or acceptance by any trading program.