Mother Superior EA

MOTHER SUPERIOR

Mother Superior is a professional XAUUSD portfolio Expert Advisor combining 21 independent strategies in one MetaTrader 5 system.

Each strategy uses its own timeframe, entry conditions, protective stop-loss, take-profit structure, break-even logic, trailing sto, trading session and market-regime filters. This multi-strategy architecture is designed to reduce dependence on any single setup or market condition.

The EA operates from a single XAUUSD chart while internally managing all required timeframes.





Mother Superior is not a scalper but primarily a swing trader—trading is a marathon, not a sprint, and it is built to be your reliable companion for the journey.





NOT GRID. NOT MARTINGALE.

Mother Superior is not a grid, martingale or loss-recovery EA.

Multiple positions may occasionally be open at the same time because the EA operates up to 21 independent strategies. Each trade originates from its own strategy signal and is managed independently with its own:

Protective stop-loss

TP1, TP2 and TP3 structure

Break-even logic

Trailing-stop logic

Session and market-regime management

Positions are not added at predefined grid distances, and new trades are not opened to recover previous losses. Simultaneous positions represent separate strategy signals, not grid levels.





Public Forward Monitoring





Live monitoring started on 03 Augus 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for MOTHER SUPERIOR under actual broker conditions.

View MOTHER SUPERIOR Public Forward Monitoring





MAIN FEATURES

21 independently enabled XAUUSD strategies

Multi-strategy and multi-timeframe operation

Runs from one MetaTrader 5 chart

No grid or martingale logic

No loss-recovery position stacking

Independent SL, TP, break-even and trailing management

Individual allocation settings for every strategy

Fixed Lot, Risk Percent and Equity Step sizing modes

Maximum simultaneous-strategy limit

Maximum aggregate-lot protection

Maximum lot per new trade

Projected margin-level protection

Spread and execution-deviation controls

Optional trading-hour and weekday filters

Daily-loss and total-loss protection options

Optional equity and daily-profit protection

Master switch for new entries

Existing trades remain managed when new entries are disabled

Automatic strategy-specific magic numbers

Configurable order comments

Detailed on-chart portfolio dashboard

No separate History Reader required

FACTORY DEFAULT CONFIGURATION

The factory default is the 1K Fixed 0.01 Lot profile:

All 21 public strategies enabled

Fixed 0.01 lot allocation per strategy

No equity scaling

Maximum 0.01 lot per new trade

Maximum 21 simultaneous strategies

Emergency aggregate ceiling of 0.21 lot

Information panel enabled

This does not mean that all 21 strategies will trade simultaneously. Each strategy must receive its own valid signal before opening a position.

Users can load another preset or adjust individual strategy allocations before enabling trading.

INDEPENDENT TRADE MANAGEMENT

Mother Superior does not apply one global exit template to every position. Each strategy follows its own internal trade-management path.

Depending on the strategy and the executable position volume, management may include partial TP1 and TP2 exits, a final TP3 target, break-even protection and trailing-stop management.

The internal stop-loss and target distances are based on each strategy’s native price-distance or volatility logic. Changing the lot size changes the monetary exposure without altering the strategy’s underlying price geometry.

The EA also adapts partial exits to the broker’s minimum volume and lot step. Small positions that cannot be divided into three valid portions remain protected through their applicable stop-loss, break-even, trailing and final-target logic.

POSITION-SIZING MODES

Fixed Lot

Uses the individually configured fixed-lot allocation of each enabled strategy. Position size does not automatically increase with account equity.

Risk Percent

Calculates volume from the strategy’s risk percentage, account equity, stop distance, symbol specification and broker volume rules.

Equity Step

Scales the configured base allocations when account equity reaches defined steps. This mode can increase exposure rapidly and should only be used with appropriate per-trade, aggregate-lot and margin-level limits.

All sizing modes remain subject to the configured portfolio protections.

PORTFOLIO AND ACCOUNT CONTROLS

Mother Superior provides configurable controls for personal and evaluation-style trading accounts, including:

Maximum open strategies

Maximum aggregate lots

Maximum lot per trade

Minimum projected margin level

Spread and execution filters

Daily-loss and total-loss thresholds

Optional profit protection

Global trading schedule

Monday delayed start

Friday entry stop

Optional Friday position close

These are protective tools and do not guarantee compliance with any broker or proprietary-trading program. Always verify the current rules, reset times, leverage, commissions and server-time boundaries of the actual account.

ON-CHART DASHBOARD

The information panel provides a clear portfolio overview, including:

Active profile and sizing mode

Balance and equity

Daily and floating profit or loss

Current and peak drawdown

Open positions and aggregate lots

Active-strategy count

Portfolio limits

Blocked-entry count

Spread and margin information

Master entry-switch status

EA and magic-number information

The panel can be minimized or repositioned through the public inputs.

INSTALLATION

Attach Mother Superior to one XAUUSD chart. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5. Select the required position-sizing mode or preset. Review every allocation and portfolio-limit input. Verify the broker’s XAUUSD symbol name and contract specifications. Use a unique base magic number when running multiple instances. Test the exact broker, symbol and preset in the Strategy Tester before demo or live use.

The chart timeframe does not define every strategy’s signal timeframe. Each module requests its own internal timeframe data. Allow sufficient price history to synchronize before evaluating signals.





Need Help?

If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.

I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.









RISK DISCLOSURE

Historical Strategy Tester results are not live results, forecasts or guarantees of future performance.

Results can be materially affected by data quality, spread, commission, swap, slippage, execution delay, liquidity, leverage, broker specifications and modelling assumptions. A preset tested with one broker may produce different results with another broker.

Leveraged XAUUSD trading involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of the full trading capital.

Begin in the Strategy Tester, continue on a demo account and verify the dashboard and MetaTrader Journal before considering live use. Broker-specific testing, stress testing, walk-forward analysis and unseen demo or shadow-forward observation are strongly recommended.

Mother Superior is a portfolio trading tool. It does not promise profit, a maximum future drawdown or acceptance by any trading program.