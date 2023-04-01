Monkey RSI on Bollinger MT4

Use my recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478

You have most likely heard about the term "Less is more". I can tell you one thing that's also the case with the Monkey RSI on Bollinger indicator!

One indicator will give you the best of both worlds, easy to determine trend, the strength of the trend and overbought and oversold levels.

This indicator is very simple to follow:

  • Green line uptrend
  • Red line downtrend
  • Above band overbought
  • Below band oversold

With this indicator you could:

  1. Follow current market movement directions
  2. View if price is overbought or oversold for a good entry / exit

Feel free to use this indicator,

Happy trading!


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Monkey CCI on Bollinger MT4
Amira J Brand
Indicators
Use my recommended broker:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 You have most likely heard about the term "Less is more". I can tell you one thing that's also the case with the Monkey CCI on Bollinger indicator! One indicator will give you the best of both worlds, easy to determine trend, the strength of the trend and overbought and oversold levels. This indicator is very simple to follow: Green line uptrend Red line downtrend Above band overbought Below band oversold With this indicator you cou
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Foxy
Amira J Brand
Experts
Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended timeframe:   M1 Foxy smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make a good profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ) which will be the most accurate timeframe to enter these positions. All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the rea
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mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2023.09.19 11:28 
 

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zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.30 20:52 
 

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Amira J Brand
933
Reply from developer Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:42
Glad you liked it. Thanks for your review!😊💫
Ludovic Martin
395
Ludovic Martin 2023.04.05 07:13 
 

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Amira J Brand
933
Reply from developer Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:44
Thanks for your 5 star review!😊💫
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