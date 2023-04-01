Monkey RSI on Bollinger MT4

You have most likely heard about the term "Less is more". I can tell you one thing that's also the case with the Monkey RSI on Bollinger indicator!

One indicator will give you the best of both worlds, easy to determine trend, the strength of the trend and overbought and oversold levels.

This indicator is very simple to follow:

  • Green line uptrend
  • Red line downtrend
  • Above band overbought
  • Below band oversold

With this indicator you could:

  1. Follow current market movement directions
  2. View if price is overbought or oversold for a good entry / exit

Feel free to use this indicator,

Happy trading!


Filtro:
mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2023.09.19 11:28 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.30 20:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Amira J Brand
899
Risposta dello sviluppatore Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:42
Glad you liked it. Thanks for your review!😊💫
Ludovic Martin
395
Ludovic Martin 2023.04.05 07:13 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Amira J Brand
899
Risposta dello sviluppatore Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:44
Thanks for your 5 star review!😊💫
Rispondi alla recensione