Foxy

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended timeframe: M1

Foxy smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make a good profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ) which will be the most accurate timeframe to enter these positions.

All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasonable drawdown at some times. 

After purchase send me a direct message so you can be added to the private telegram group.

Installation:

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY on all pairs M1 charts  ( AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD )

    Important setting:

    • Money management - automatic risk management setting for lot size calculations
    • Max spread - max spread filter to avoid huge spreads
    • Minimal price target - minimal amount of points for auto target price
    • Maximal price target - maximal amount of points for auto target price
    • Minimal grid distance- minimal grid distance in points
    • Maximal grid distance  - maximal grid distance in points
    • Maximal multiplier - maximal multiplier used ( for example: 30 x first lot )
    • Grid take profit - take profit in points for grid trades
    • Minimal grid profit - minimal take profit in points for grid trades
    • Minimal grid profit after - use minimal grid profit after x positions
    • Equity stoploss - true / false
    • Equity stoploss percent - stoploss percentage

    We recommend to use this expert advisor on a vps to make sure it run 24/5.



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    Arjan Hazewinkel
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    Arjan Hazewinkel 2023.04.08 14:54 
     

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    Amira J Brand
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    Reply from developer Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:40
    Thanks for your review! 😊💫
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    Ludovic Martin 2023.04.05 19:28 
     

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    Amira J Brand
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    Reply from developer Amira J Brand 2023.05.02 11:40
    Thanks for your review! 😊💫
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